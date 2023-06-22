Greenr Cafe, a vibrant hub for plant-forward food and community-driven actions, brings the essence of California's healthy and unprocessed plant-based diet to the streets of Delhi. Situated across a three-story expanse in GK-1 Delhi, this cafe has set its sights on revolutionising the dine-out culture in India while promoting healthy and sustainable living. Greenr Cafe understands that raising awareness about whole foods plant-based diets and their impact on our immunity and health is becoming increasingly important. Greenr Cafe has dedicatedly built an alternative supply chain, collaborating with small and regional producers to source the freshest ingredients for their delectable creations.





We couldn't resist visiting the expansive cafe and trying out their healthy menu offering a range of tempting delights.





The Beginning Of Our Culinary Journey:

We began with the Black Bean + Avocado, a refreshing combination of creamy avocado, nutty black beans, Mexican plant cheese, and sweet chilli sauce. This light and pleasing starter set the tone for what was to come. The Smoky Artichoke Tacos, a healthy twist on Mexican cuisine, featured artichoke tempura accompanied by pickled vegetables, cabbage, and lettuce-a delightful amalgamation that left us yearning for more. Of course, it doesn't taste the same as regular tacos but the fact they are healthy lets you enjoy them without guilt. However, sushi changed our minds completely. How can healthy sushi taste so great? The Asparagus Tempura Sushi surprised us with its impeccable flavours, rivalling those of popular Asian restaurants. We highly recommend indulging in the sushi offerings at Greenr Cafe.

Asparagus Tempura sushi at Greenr Cafe

Our Exploration Continues...





After getting a taste of Japanese and Mexican cuisines, our appetite steered towards Italian food. Tres Mushrooms + Truffle Oil risotto-a harmonious marriage of buttery flavours, rice, and mushrooms brought sheer joy to our taste buds. The bowl was emptied within minutes. The Pesto Spaghetti, expertly balanced with the pungency of pesto and the creaminess of Parmesan cheese, provided a healthier alternative without compromising on taste. And then it was time for pizza! While the Garden Vegetable pizza looked good, it didn't taste that good. We didn't like the extra sweetness in the pizza; nevertheless, it wasn't bad either.

Mushroom risotto at Greenr Cafe

But our appetite didn't give up for the best was yet to come. And it came in the form of an Earthen Bowl. The Moroccan Red Bowl was just the meal to end our gastronomic journey with loads of yumminess. Made with millet, veggies, hummus and sunflower seeds, the melange of varied textures and flavours blew us away. This Earthen Bowl tops our list of recommendations.

Earthen Bowl at Greenr Cafe

Sweet Conclusions:





No visit to a restaurant would be complete without indulging in a dessert. We opted for the vanilla-flavoured sorbet, a perfect choice to beat the summer heat. While the flavours were on-point, the texture didn't quite capture the essence of a traditional sorbet. Nonetheless, our taste buds relished the delightful flavours, bidding adieu to Greenr Cafe with a promise to return for its delicious and healthy offerings.





What: Greenr Cafe

Where: N-4, First Floor, N Block Market, Greater Kailash 1 (GK 1), New Delhi

When: 12:30 pm - 10 pm

Cost: 1,400 for two people (approx.)