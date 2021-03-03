Head To Fio Pop, Saket To Lift Up Your Spirits With Great Food And Lively Ambience

Fio Pop, Saket

What do you really need when you step out after months of boring and tiresome home-quarantine? - A visit to a place that lifts you up instantly. There's no better way to celebrate the new-found freedom than to be at a vibrant restaurant that caters to all your senses with good food, bright, lift-me-up ambience and the sweet aroma of flavours spewing all around. Fio Pop is the one-stop shop for the much-needed rejuvenation in the post-lockdown era. Nestled in the all-new, swanky DLF Commons in DLF Avenue, Saket, alongside a string of other popular restaurants, FIO Pop really pops out of the lot.





With its peppy exterior and soothing interiors, and eye-popping colours to liven up the mood, Fio Pop is the newest destination in Delhi for affordable, casual dining with family and friends.





The European cafe has something for everyone, including our favourite Italian delicacies. I started my meal from the selection of ‘Pop Plates'. There could not be anything better that Gunpowder Panko Sole to work up my appetite. The crispy fish finger melts in your mouth as soon as you bite into it. Great flavours and great texture – this one is a must-have for appetisers. Croc Cante Taco is also a good option while you can give Ding Ding Chicken Wings a miss.





I also tried Spinach And Artichoke Tartine, an open sandwich with lots of veggies. If you like greens on your plate like me, you'll definitely like this dish. Coming to Mains, I thank the staff there for suggesting Citrus Chilli Roast Chicken from ‘Sizzling Bowls' section. The sizzling warm chicken flanked by baby potatoes, veggies and a delectable sauce is the perfect meal for chicken lovers. And if Italian foods still remain on the top of your favourites list – their thin crust pizzas with the freshness of veggies and meaty delights will blow your mind.





The enchanting gastronomical journey doesn't end there. I highly recommend the Berry Brioche dessert to round off your meal in the best way. I will definitely go back to Fio Pop for this yummy dessert, and also their fish fingers and pizzas!











What: Fio Pop





Where: 150, DLF Avenue, Saket, Delhi





When: 12noon – 11pm







