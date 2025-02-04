Delhi weather is at one of its most pleasant phases - slowly saying goodbye to chilly winters and swiftly moving towards breezy spring and summer. However, February is still a 'winter' month in Delhi, and as the chill drops to a more comfortable level, now is the perfect time to step out and enjoy Delhi winters. I recently visited Ikigai in Defence Colony, a cosy cafe by Delhi Heights. The space is small and homely, with a sophisticated vibe of South Delhi. The food menu is intelligent, offering a mix of popular dishes with a personalised touch, making the dishes quite different from those at trendy cafes.





We were welcomed with some complimentary snacks to munch on while we waited for our order. The spread included breads of three kinds, along with some creamy butter. We also tried the in-house chips - a yummy mix of banana, cassava and sweet potato chips.

Cocktails At Ikigai:

The cocktail menu at Ikigai is full of refreshing and bold options. We tried a popular cocktail PornstarMartini - with notes of vanilla-infused vodka, fresh passion fruit and lime juice, paired with sparkling wine.

Another interesting cocktail is As You Fly with yuzu and edamame puree along with vodka, fresh lime, and mint leaves. The drink mostly had a sour taste with a creamy-like texture.

My favourite cocktail from Ikigai is Smoke Break. A bourbon whiskey drink served with a jar full of cherry wood smoke, topped with delicious dark chocolate on a block of ice.

Experimental Food At Ikigai:

You cannot leave a good cafe without trying their salad. The salads were interestingly named after elements - earth, sky, water and air. We ordered SKY, an exciting combination of pulled duck, dehydrated orange, kiwi and muscatel grape dressing. The salad was warm yet refreshing, and full of different flavours.

I am a big sushi fan and could not resist ordering the Sake Dragon Sushi with truffled cream cheese, cucumber, ponzu sauce, and shrimp. The sushi was perfect, with a range of yummy flavours and textures all wrapped together in a delicious bite.

A unique pizza I tried was the Tex-Mex A Mexican Pizza, which featured vegetarian Mexican toppings like guacamole, cream cheese, veggies and biscuits on the beloved Italian dish. I found the combination interesting, though everyone may not become a fan of this experiment.

A must-try appetizer on the menu is the Jackfruit Skewer which featured bursting-with-flavour spicy jackfruit served with the cooling and creamy tzatziki topped with refreshing pomegranate pearls.

For the main course, we tried Fire Cracker Chicken which tasted better than I expected. Served with sticky rice cooked to perfection, the spicy chicken was delicious and paired well with veggies and a drizzle of fresh lemon juice.

For The Sweet Tooth:

We finished our meal with a Hot Chocolate Souffle, topped with cinnamon sugar and raspberry. While the presentation was lovely, the souffle tasted alright.

As a dessert, we tried the Pista La Vista Affogato Sundae from the coffee menu. The fabulous drink featured chopped pistachio and vanilla gelato with freshly brewed espresso and whipped cream. The flavours were beautiful and rich, perfect for coffee and ice cream lovers.

Where: IKIGAI, D-4, Defence Colony, New Delhi, Delhi 110024