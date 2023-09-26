If you're a fan of all things boho, you cannot miss trying out House Of Boho. Located in the iconic Ansal Plaza of New Delhi, this restaurant is a haven for boho enthusiasts and foodies alike. From the moment you step inside, you are enveloped in an atmosphere of vibrance. The interiors here feature unique wall hangings, rope chandeliers, and macrame furnishings. Even though the overall vibe of the restaurant is lively, you'll still feel a sense of warmth due to the cosy lighting. Whether you're looking for a unique lunch spot or a place to unwind with friends over the weekend, House Of Boho is surely a must-try. It offers the best of both worlds: culinary excellence and the perfect ambience to elevate your dining experience.





The menu at House Of Boho features an impressive array of food and drinks that left us spoiled for choice. From Mediterranean and Indian platters to dim sums, shawarmas, pizzas, pastas, and more, there's something to suit every palate. Their drinks menu also boasts an impressive range of zesty cocktails and mocktails. For drinks, we began with 'Boho Girl In The Garden' - a gin-based cocktail that offered a fusion of elderflower, passionfruit, and orange flavours. It was quite refreshing, and we loved its presentation as well. We also tried another of their signature cocktails, 'Boho Girl's Day At The Beach'. This tequila concoction had subtle notes of grapefruit and lime and was perfect to raise our spirits.

Photo Credit: Vaishali Kapila

Coming to food, we kick-started our meal with Assorted Veggies Gyoza, which were good but not as flavourful as we expected them to be. Next, we tried their Chicken Satay which delighted our taste buds and the Thai peanut sauce served with it was the perfect accompaniment. However, it was the Peri Peri Paneer Tikka that won our hearts the most. It was full of flavour and offered the perfect amount of spice. The portion size of the paneer tikka was also quite impressive.

Photo Credit: Vaishali Kapila

In the main course, we opted for the non-vegetarian Burrito Bowl which was quite wholesome and made for a satisfying meal. We loved the salsa rice in it and the bbq chipotle chicken too, which was perfectly cooked. We ended our meal on a sweet note with Chocolate Brownie Fudge that was served with vanilla ice cream and loved its rich and decadent taste. However, had it been slightly warmer, it would've tasted even better.

Photo Credit: Vaishali Kapila

Photo Credit: Vaishali Kapila

Overall, we had a great experience at House Of Boho. If you're a fan of boho aesthetics and wish to enjoy great food and drinks along with it, it's just the perfect place for you.

What: House Of Boho

Where: Ansal Plaza, Andrews Ganj, New Delhi

When: 12 noon to 1 am

Cost For Two: INR 3200 (Approx)