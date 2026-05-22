On 13th May, The Leela Ambience Gurugram Hotel & Residences played host to one of the more genuinely interesting evenings on Delhi NCR's recent social calendar. Blenders Pride Packaged Drinking Water's Reserved Experiences: Redefining Flavour Through Multi-Sensory Discovery was an intimate, curated event built around a single provocation: that flavour is not just something you taste. It can be seen, heard, smelt and felt. Chef Kunal Kapur anchored the evening with a live gastro-performance that fused artistry and live plating with music in real time, while guests moved through a series of immersive sensory spaces, each designed to interpret flavour through a completely different lens. The result was an evening that felt less like a brand event and more like a very well-composed piece of theatre.

The Premise: Flavour Is Not Just Something You Taste

Blenders Pride's Reserved Experiences platform explores flavour beyond taste, engaging all senses. The event featured immersive spaces, each with its own sensory logic, culminating in Kunal Kapur's live performance. This approach, far from a gimmick, felt deliberate and architecturally sound. The multi-city tour made a significant impact in Gurugram, marking a notable chapter in India's experiential lifestyle scene.





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The Gastro-Performance: Artistry on a Plate

Live gastro-performances can go one of two ways. They are either genuinely compelling or they are a chef standing at a portable induction cooktop while guests politely nibble on canapés and check their phones. This was emphatically the former, and importantly, it was not a cooking session in the conventional sense at all.





What Kunal Kapur delivered was closer to live art. The performance centred on the plating and finishing of dishes in real time, each element placed with the kind of precision and intentionality you associate with a painter composing a canvas. The movement was deliberate, the presentation theatrical, and the whole thing unfolded against a live music score that gave the performance a genuine sense of rhythm and timing. Flavour, here, was being orchestrated alongside music, with texture, aroma and rhythm woven into a single seamless expression.





The star dish was a caramelised fruit-glazed chicken, which became a sort of anchor for everything the evening was trying to say. Watching it come together on the plate made you register details you might otherwise have missed at a dinner table: the layering of colour, the placement of each element, the way the glaze caught the light. It reframed the dish as something to be looked at as much as eaten, which is a strange and rather effective way to make someone pay closer attention to what they are about to taste.





Kapur himself articulated the intent well. Flavour, he said, is layered and evolving in its truest form, and with Reserved Experiences, the aim was to interpret it beyond the plate, bringing it to life through different forms so people can engage with it in a far more immersive and unexpected way. The performance bore that out. This was food presented as composition, and it genuinely changed the experience of eating it.

The Sensory Spaces: Where Things Got Interesting

The multi-sensory element of the evening was where Blenders Pride took the most creative risk, and largely got it right. Rather than a single dining room experience, guests moved through a series of immersive environments, each built around a different interpretation of flavour.





The aroma-led installations were particularly striking. Scent is the most underused sense in experiential dining, and the installations here leaned into it properly, using fragrance as a kind of flavour shorthand. Before you had eaten a thing, you had already begun forming impressions through smell alone. It is the sort of design thinking that neurogastronomers have been championing for years, and it is still relatively rare to see it executed this thoughtfully at an events format.





The dynamic visual environments worked in a similar way: rooms and spaces where colour, light and projection contributed to the overall sensory mood. The visual language was calibrated to amplify certain flavour associations, warm amber tones for richness and depth, cooler and more crystalline spaces for freshness and brightness. Whether or not guests were consciously registering these cues, they were almost certainly responding to them.





The tactile exploration element was more intimate. Guests were invited to engage with textures and materials that echoed the ingredients and methods used elsewhere in the evening, a quiet reminder that what we eat also has a physical, haptic dimension that we rarely stop to notice.





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And then there was the bubble room. Immersive enclosed spaces have become something of a fixture in experiential design, and the one here served as a kind of sensory palate cleanser between zones, softly lit and designed to gently displace you from the noise of the broader event. It gave guests a moment to reset before the next experience came at them.





Taken together, these spaces made a coherent argument. They were not just pretty rooms with mood lighting. Each one had a function in the overall sensory arc of the evening, building slowly towards the tasting experience and the performance at its centre.

The Cocktails: Where the Brand Made Its Fullest Argument

This is where a packaged drinking water brand hosting an experiential evening starts to make the most direct kind of sense. The cocktail bar was not a standard drinks setup. It was a curated tasting experience designed to show how water itself, its mineral profile, its temperature, its interaction with other ingredients — fundamentally shapes the character of a drink.





The cocktails were built to be tasted thoughtfully rather than knocked back, which suited the overall pace and mood of the evening well. Each one had a distinct sensory profile that connected back to the broader themes of the night: some leaning aromatic and herb-forward, others built around contrast and surprise. The attention to ice, dilution and temperature was precise in a way you notice only when it is done well.





Alongside the cocktails were premium crafted serves that extended the idea of flavour as a multi-dimensional thing. The pairing of food artistry with the drinks component meant the two were in conversation throughout the evening rather than existing in separate registers. That continuity of intention is harder to achieve than it sounds, and it is what separated this from a standard brand evening with a celebrity chef attached.





For a lot of attendees, this was probably the most educational part of the night without ever feeling like a lesson. When a drink is designed with this level of intention, you start paying attention to things you normally take entirely for granted.





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Reserved Experiences

Reserved Experiences was, in the most direct terms, a well-executed evening that took a bold creative premise and delivered on it. The food artistry was serious, the sensory design was thoughtful, the cocktails were precise, and the overall experience felt genuinely considered rather than assembled for the 'gram. Kunal Kapur's presence gave the evening culinary credibility, and the format, intimate, experiential, deliberately unhurried, gave guests the space to actually absorb what was being offered.





The most remarkable thing about it is that it made you pay attention. In a city with no shortage of curated brand dinners and lifestyle activations, that is harder to pull off than it looks. Blenders Pride Reserved Experiences made a case that flavour is something worth slowing down for. At The Leela on the evening of the 13th, it was rather difficult to argue otherwise.