Let's talk kebabs. If you've lived in Delhi long enough, you know this city doesn't mess around when it comes to grilling the perfect kebab. Whether it's the smoky tandoors in Old Delhi or street stalls churning out juicy seekhs, Delhi's got a serious thing for these meaty treats. But what if I told you there's a place that takes those classic kebabs, gives them a major glow-up, and serves them in a chic, pastel-washed restaurant that feels straight out of Pinterest? Enter Kebab House.

From the moment you walk in, it's clear this isn't your typical kebab joint. No over-the-top decor, no heavy velvet curtains-it's all about soft hues, sleek lines, and an Insta-worthy vibe. And the food? Let's just say Chef Gurpreet Singh Gehdu is rewriting the kebab game, one plate at a time.

Let's Start with Bun Kebabs. Imagine the juiciest, spiciest minced meat packed into a cute little burger. Each bite is a flavour explosion, and the tangy chutney on the side? Total game changer. Honestly, it's like your favourite street food got a VIP makeover.

Then came the Chicken Kofta Kebab, and wow-talk about a perfect match. Crispy on the outside, melt-in-your-mouth tender on the inside, all swimming in a rich, savoury gravy. This dish basically said, "Traditional? Yes. But make it fancy."

For all you vegetarians out there, the Palak ke Kebab might just become your new obsession. Spinach kebabs, but better. They're crispy, packed with flavour, and paired with mint chutney that'll have you going back for seconds.

Now, here's where things get wild: Kurkuri Bhindi with Avocado Salsa. Who knew okra could be so... exciting? Imagine crunchy bhindi, all crispy and golden, paired with creamy avocado salsa. It's the fusion dish we didn't know we needed, but now we can't live without.

Oh, and we have to talk about the Jaleba Chaat with Dahi Bhalla. Sweet, crispy jalebis meet tangy, creamy dahi bhalla in a combo that feels both nostalgic and brand new at the same time. It's like the best of Indian street food, turned up a notch.

And just when you think things can't get better, No Rice Biryani lands on the table. Yes, you read that right - no rice, but still full of those biryani vibes. It's lighter, but just as flavourful, and honestly? Kind of a revelation.

Kebab House is where tradition meets modern vibes, and where every dish feels like a fresh take on something you already love. If you're looking to treat yourself (and your taste buds), this is the spot.