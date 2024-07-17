Forget the tired routine of movie nights or park visits. For wholesome family entertainment, a new challenger has entered the ring, and its name is Zoreko. This innovative entertainment centre combines the heart-pumping thrill of a gaming arena with the delicious comfort of a multi-cuisine restaurant, creating an unforgettable experience for families and friend groups alike. Zoreko isn't just a gaming arena or a restaurant; it's a complete entertainment package that caters to everyone's needs.

My recent visit to Zoreko's Rajouri Garden location with my child was a revelation. The staff guided us all through the way. They weren't just there to collect tickets; they genuinely took an interest in ensuring my child had a blast, guiding her towards age-appropriate games and activities. This freed me up to join the fun too, and let me tell you, the "Crazy Cars" experience was a highlight for both of us.







But the real surprise awaited us one floor below the gaming zone: Zoreko's restaurant. Stepping off the elevator, we were greeted by an artistically decorated space that felt sophisticated yet inviting. The menu, boasting a delightful variety of cuisines, was enough to make any indecisive diner (like myself) break into a sweat.



Our culinary adventure began with the Creamy Mushroom Pasta. True to its name, it was a bowl of creamy textures and perfectly balanced flavours. Next up was the Greek-style pizza, a cheesy masterpiece loaded with a satisfying blend of vegetables. Both the strawberry and chocolate shakes were delightful refreshers, hitting the spot with their smooth textures and rich flavours.



The Thai Curry was decent, offering a familiar warmth without breaking new culinary ground. However, the true star of the meal was the Grilled Sole with Citrus Butter Sauce. The fish was succulent and perfectly cooked. The citrus butter sauce, with its complementary medley of sauteed vegetables, elevated the dish to another level. Every bite was an explosion of flavour, leaving me yearning for more.



After a hearty meal, it was time to go back home with a heart full of fond memories and a stomach full of delicious flavours.