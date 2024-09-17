South Delhi has a new destination for all those who want to end a long day with drinks and dinner in the company of friends. Loca - The Social House, in GK-1, is making waves as the latest must-visit hotspot for food and cocktail aficionados. My recent visit to this dynamic eatery left me thoroughly impressed. As I stepped into Loca, its cosy, yet stylish atmosphere welcomed me. The restaurant's decor strikes a delightful balance between comfort and sophistication, creating a setting that feels both intimate and energizing. This duality is reflective of Loca's nature: a relaxed haven by day that morphs into a lively social hub by night. The vibrant ambience, complemented by foot-thumping music, set me up for an exciting dining experience.

Loca specializes in Mediterranean and Italian cuisines. The restaurant was brought to life by a team of founders - Gurjas Sahni, Manroop Sahni, Abhiraj Kohli, and Abhishek Sharma - who envisioned not just a dining establishment but a social house that melds exceptional food, innovative cocktails, and a spirited atmosphere.

On the evening of my visit, Loca was buzzing with excitement due to a bar takeover by the newly-launched Tequila52. As a tequila lover, I couldn't be happier. I kicked off the evening with the Picante - a cocktail that struck the perfect balance. It wasn't overly spicy and the tequila's rich flavor shone through. The Mexican Romera, another tequila-based cocktail, was equally delightful.







One would not always expect bar food to be just as good but Loca defied that expectation. While the drinks were exceptional, Loca's food menu proved to be just as remarkable. The evening began with the Arabic Veg Platter, which was a true standout. The paneer skewers were perfectly roasted, exuding a smoky aroma that was beautifully complemented by the falafel and grilled vegetables. Next up was the Zucchini Boat, which was nothing short of a revelation. The cheesy stuffing was decadently rich and packed with flavour.



As I contemplated my next choice, I spotted a server delivering an intriguing dish that instantly piqued my interest. It turned out to be the Falafel Platter, complete with an array of dips and a balloon pita - light as air and puffed up like a balloon. The pita bread was a delight, and the accompanying dips were a perfect match.





Despite being quite full, I couldn't resist indulging in dessert. Loca's dessert offerings continued to impress. The Tiramisu was impeccably balanced - not too bitter, not too sweet. The Torta Royale, a mascarpone baked cake, was simply divine and left me longing for more.





As I left Loca, I couldn't help but feel a sense of satisfaction and contentment. Loca has quickly become a favourite of mine, and I am already looking forward to my next visit. If you find yourself in South Delhi and are in search of a memorable dining experience, Loca - The Social House should be at the top of your list.