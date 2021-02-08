Madam Curry Pays Edgy Tribute To Classic, Comfort Foods

With a slew of delivery outlets bursting onto the scene with 'something different', you are bound to take a pause and ponder on what is really 'different' and how many are truly able to pull it off. While we are all for quirky recipes and fusion food, but to forget about harmony of flavours in a bid to create something new- sounds like a recipe for disaster. Madam Curry, an Anand Niketan-based delivery outlet offer a fresh new take on classics, without compromising the 'homely', 'comforting' appeal of the dishes.





We started out with cheddar cheese sole fish tikka, Madam curry paneer tikka and saffron and black pepper chicken tikka. All the tikkas came cutely tucked in their earthenware plates. Smoky and succulent, these tikkas win you over with their experimental taste, yet make for a crowd favourite owing to their familiar flavours. The chicken tikka, is sure to impress for the intensely creamy mix it comes wrapped in. The cheese and jalapeno paratha or kulchas, is also very well-conceived. The fine bits of jalapeno, cuts through the mildness of the bread.





We were quick to proceed to the mains, we tried out their mutton biryani with ample rice and big chunky pieces. It came in an earthenware matka. Both the rice and the mutton steep in the masalas nicely, making this biryani work as a balanced unit. The highlight for us would be the butter chicken and Delhi. Incredibly rich and robust, slow-cooked and teeming with rustic masalas, these 'Delhi favourites' are a must have.

The Kahlua chocolate phirni is another interesting take on phirni. The slight bitterness of chocolate and the strong kahlua makes this dessert a memorable one.





We cannot not talk about their genius packaging. Cute bottled jars for salad and raita, and test tubes for chutney. If you are a hoarder like us, you are in for a treat!







