Malviya Nagar has a delightful new spot, perfect for that brunch you've been planning. I recently visited Litchi Bistro and left with a camera roll full of Instagram-worthy pictures and a tummy full of delicious food. This newly-opened restaurant boasts beautiful, colourful interiors, along with comfortable outdoor seating that works well any time of the day. I went to Litchi Bistro for brunch, and with the weather being pleasant, I decided to grab a table outdoors. The menu here offers a wide range of dishes across cuisines from regions such as France, Italy, Portugal, Spain, Indonesia, Thailand, Japan, and more. Since the place only opened in July, they unfortunately didn't have everything on the menu available yet. However, the staff was apologetic and courteous, guiding us to some delicious options.

Photo: Litchi Bistro

Here's everything I tried at Litchi Bistro, Malviya Nagar:

We began our brunch with cocktails and mocktails. I tried the Litchi Deck, made with rosemary and thyme-infused gin topped with tonic. The drink was crisp and very refreshing. Next, we had the Jamun Spiced Berry mocktail, which came with a kick of chaat masala and Tabasco. It was a fun experiment worth trying!

I can't have brunch without a salad, so we tried the Young and Wild Salad, which had rocket leaves, toasted hazelnuts, black olives, pickles, and chicken sausages. The dressing, made with a chilli balsamic glaze, brought out the flavours of the salad and tasted fantastic.





I found an exciting item on the menu - the Loaded Kimchi Fries. As a fan of Korean cuisine, I could sense the flavour of kimchi with the fries, though it was a bit too subtle for my taste.

(L-R) Litchi Deck Cocktail, Loaded Kimchi Fries, Young And Wild Salad, Jamun Spiced Berry Mocktail

One of my favourite dishes from the Litchi Bistro menu has to be the Gochujang Chicken, featuring succulent chicken pieces on skewers served on a small grill. The chicken tasted delicious with a sweet, saucy flavour.





I also tried the Chicken Cheeseburger Gyoza. While the concept was tempting, the dish turned out rather bland.

Gochujang Chicken and Chicken Cheeseburger Gyoza

Wanting to try more drinks, we ordered Ruthless, a signature cocktail made with in-house whisky, fresh mint, litchi crush, and cranberry juice. It looked beautiful in pink and tasted perfect, striking a balance between whisky and cranberry. I also tried the Espresso Tonic with passion fruit flavour, a perfect drink for those who like their coffee strong and are unafraid of a little experimentation.

Espresso Tonic and Ruthless

No cafe is complete without sandwiches and pizzas. We tried the Croque Monsieur Sandwich, perfect for cheese lovers, and the Very Truffle Pizza, which was soft and heavenly for mushroom fans.

Croque Monsieur Sandwich and Very Truffle Pizza

Dessert options were a bit limited compared to the otherwise extensive menu. We were recommended the French Toast, which looked beautiful and tasted good, though it didn't quite fulfil the role of a post-brunch dessert.

French Toast

Where: T, 540, Panchsheel Marg, Panchshila Park, Malviya Nagar, Delhi 110017

Cost for two: Rs 1,600 (approx.)