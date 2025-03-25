Delhi is brimming with so many new and exciting culinary options that if you're a foodie, you can never really run out of places to explore. And if you're looking for a fun, affordable spot with a good vibe and a diverse menu, Resaca in West Delhi is one of the newest places to check out. I recently had the opportunity to visit, and from the moment I stepped in, it was clear that Resaca was all about the party atmosphere. With LED lights setting the mood and a lively, trendy vibe, it felt like the kind of place you'd want to visit with friends for a laid-back evening.





Coming to the food, the menu covers everything from North Indian and Continental to Sushi, Italian, and Chinese. I ended up trying quite a bit, and while not everything blew me away, there were definitely some standouts.





I started my meal with something I'd never seen before: popcorn soup. The name itself had me intrigued, and I was curious to see how the combination of creamy corn soup and buttered popcorn would work. While it was definitely a fun and unique idea, the taste itself wasn't anything extraordinary. It felt like a regular corn soup with a bit of crunch, but nothing that would have me coming back for it.

Photo Credit: Nikita Nikhil

Next, I moved on to the avocado crostini. I've always loved a good avocado toast, so this dish-mini toasted bread topped with creamy smashed avocado, feta, pomegranate, and salted pumpkin seeds-was right up my alley. The balance of flavors worked well, with the tanginess of feta and the sweetness of pomegranate adding a nice contrast to the rich avocado. A simple yet solid appetizer.

Photo Credit: Nikita Nikhil

For a fresh and light bite, I tried the bursty burrata salad. The mix of crisp lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, burrata, fresh herbs, and olives, all tossed in balsamic dressing and basil pesto, made for a refreshing dish. The burrata added a creamy touch, but overall, it was a fairly standard salad-good, but not something I'd go out of my way to order again.

Photo Credit: Nikita Nikhil

I then moved on to the classic chicken yakitori, which is always a safe bet if done right. The skewered chicken was grilled to perfection, with a nice smoky flavor, and the sesame seeds and scallions added a good crunch. It was simple, flavorful, and one of those dishes that you can never really go wrong with. Among all the chicken and vegetarian options, I decided to go for some seafood as well, so I tried the ambedi fish tikka. This river sole, marinated with yogurt and raw mango, was incredibly soft, and the flavors were beautifully balanced. The tanginess from the raw mango gave it a nice, refreshing kick, making it a great pick if you're in the mood for fish.

Photo Credit: Nikita Nikhil

For something a little spicier, I went for the spicy Chengdu chicken dumplings. The minced, spiced chicken wrapped in a thin rice sheet had the perfect amount of heat, making it one of the more exciting bites of the evening. Right after that, I tried the green curry veg dumplings. I loved how these dumplings were served in a fragrant Thai green curry-it made the dish feel more wholesome rather than just another dim sum plate. To go with this, I had the Bourbon Butter cocktail, which had Monkey Shoulder whisky mixed with a peanut butter mixer. The nutty, smoky flavors of the drink paired really well with the warmth of the green curry.

Photo Credit: Nikita Nikhil

Another interesting dish was the pine nut cream kebab. These Sukhara-style smoky chicken bites were enriched with pine nuts, giving them a mild nuttiness that worked beautifully with the juicy chicken. I paired this with the Katana cocktail-a mix of vodka, coconut, matcha, tea citrus, and khopra-which had a refreshing, earthy quality that complemented the smoky kebabs really well.

Photo Credit: Nikita Nikhil

But if there was one dish that absolutely stole the show, it was the hariyali chicken tangdi kebabs. These drumsticks, marinated in a vibrant green paste of fresh herbs and cooked in a clay oven, were insanely flavorful. The meat was juicy, the seasoning was just right, and paired with sirka onions and mint chutney, this was hands down my absolute favorite dish of the night. If you ever visit Resaca, this is the one thing I'd urge you to order without a second thought.

Photo Credit: Nikita Nikhil

For the mains, I went for the black butter chicken, a dish where charcoal-flavored chicken tikka is served over a rich butter chicken gravy with naan. The presentation was quite appealing, and while the dish itself was good, it didn't feel very different from a regular butter chicken. It was enjoyable, though not something that particularly stood out. To complement this, I had the Velvet Vixen cocktail, which was a mix of vodka, Thai cordial, citrus, and ginger ale-light, refreshing, and a nice contrast to the heavy, creamy curry.

Photo Credit: Nikita Nikhil

No meal is complete without dessert, so obviously, I had to check out what they had to offer. I went for my all-time favorite, the banoffee dessert-a classic British pie made with banana, whipped cream, and thick caramel sauce. The layers were perfectly balanced, not overly sweet, and it was the perfect way to wrap up the meal on a comforting note.





Overall, while a couple of dishes felt okayish, Resaca still delivered a diverse and satisfying spread. The staff was friendly, the drinks were well-made, and the vibe was perfect for a casual night out. If you're looking for a lively hangout spot with good food and a fun atmosphere, Resaca is definitely worth checking out.