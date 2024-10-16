A recent food experience made me realise that our comfort zone is actually a risky space. You get so comfortable with the familiar, that you have no idea what amazing things you are missing out on. Case in point: my recent dining experience at Oh! Calcutta. A single dining experience at this restaurant brought me extremely close to the Bengali cuisine, a mind-blowing range of dishes I cannot fathom why I never explored. Oh! Calcutta introduced me not just to the impeccable Bengali cuisine, but also to the broad spectrum of the food from Calcutta (or Kolkata) with its conglomeration of cultures resulting in dishes that are unique, special and oh-so-delicious.





Oh! Calcutta's founder Anjan Chatterjee hosted the 25th anniversary celebration of their restaurant and shared with us his vision of taking the regional food of Kolkata to the rest of the world. He also talked about the importance of the tiniest spices and local ingredients, all of which come together to make wonderful Bengali food.





The interior of Oh! Calcutta is humble yet elegant, two core values which are also reflected in each dish and the incredible service and hospitality of this restaurant. With soft Bengali music playing in the background and fragrant jasmine flowers arranged on the table, we began our feast with a glass of refreshing Aam Panna Shorbot.

For Starters, we ate the Jackfruit Tikki with goat cheese. The preparation was spectacular and it was hard to tell that it was a vegetarian dish. Next, we tried the Anglo-Indian Chicken Cutlet which was crispy on the outside and packed with flavours on the inside. The cutlet paired well with the Mustard Aioli Dip. A soft and melt-in-mouth item in the snacks was the Nawabi Mutton Gilawat with earthy notes of nutmeg. The Starters were served with Tomato chutney flavoured with mustard oil and panch phoron and a cooling Cucumber yoghurt dip.

Each item from the Starter menu came with a unique delicious flavour and texture.

Mustard dip, Tomato chutney, Yoghurt dip

My favourite Starter undoubtedly has got to be the fish - Aam Ada Grilled Bhetki which is flavoured with mango ginger, a ginger with the flavour of raw mango. Avoid the dip with this one, and you will be surprised to spot the lingering mango essence on your tongue when you bite into this dish.

Aam Ada Grilled Bhetki

The Main Course was like a comforting and delicious Bengali homecooked meal, cooked to perfection. With soft rice and crispy Petai Paratha, we enjoyed Kosha Mangsho which had tender mutton pieces in a thick, flavourful gravy. In chicken, we loved the Lebu Pata Diye Murgir Jhol, flavoured with Gondhoraj leaf which is similar to the Kaffir lime leaf. The Prawn Malai Curry stood out in the presentation, served inside a coconut and came with a sweet and delicious coconut-base gravy. You cannot skip fish while enjoying authentic Bengali food. We tried Doi Bhetki which had a creamy and mildly-spiced yogurt base.





Some delicious vegetarian items in our main course included the comforting classic Cholar Dal, and one dish that truly stood out - the Koraishutir Dhokar Dalna. This dish featured fried dumplings made of green peas and chana dal, served in a delicately flavoured curry. It tasted fabulous and had a wonderful texture.





Along with the meal, we enjoyed the Gondhoraj Salad with lime zest and a sweet Pineapple Chutney which is enjoyed at the end of the meal.





After a hearty dinner, we freshened our hands by dipping into a lukewarm finger bowl, a simple tradition that I terribly miss at most Indian restaurants. Finally, we finished our delicious meal by enjoying the sweet, rich and delicious Chenar Malpua and Baked Rosogulla with thick caramelised milk.

What: Oh! Calcutta

Where: Plot 4, Local Shopping Centre Masjid Moth, Greater Kailash II, New Delhi, Delhi 110048

When: 12:30 pm - 3:30 pm, 7:30 pm - 11:30 pm

Cost for Two: Rs 1800 (approx.)