Veganism is really taking off these days, with more and more people embracing the lifestyle. And as it grows, New Delhi has welcomed a bunch of vegan restaurants, including People of Tomorrow. Tucked away in the chic Basant Lok market in Vasant Vihar, this spot is perfect for vegan lovers. It's not just the food that's vegan-friendly though-the whole place is designed with sustainability in mind. From eco-friendly interiors to the cutlery and lanterns, the vibe here is truly one-of-a-kind. We had the chance to check it out recently and dive into their delicious offerings, and here's a little taste of what we experienced.

We started off our evening with some of their signature cocktails. First up, we had the Bramble, a delightful mix of gin, java plum, and lemon, perfectly balancing sweet and sour notes-it was fantastic! Then, we sipped on the Paloma Of Tomorrow, a refreshing blend of grapefruit roselle, oregano, and lemon, which was equally delightful. Lastly, we tried the Miraflores, featuring pisco, sweet sherry, martini rosso, and maraschino cherry. It had a bit of a bitter edge at first, but it grew on us.

Photo Credit: People Of Tomorrow

When it came to appetisers, we kicked things off with the Akuri, a modern twist on the traditional Parsi dish. Made with scrambled watermelon seed paneer and served with a soft bun, it was pure comfort in a bite-so good that we finished it in no time! Then, we had the Won-A-Ton, their house-made dumplings in a tasty chilli, ginger, and umami sauce. They were soft, juicy, and steamed to perfection-dim sum fans, you'll love these! We also gave the Tartare De Nasu a try, which was an eggplant tartare served with lotus stem chips and a scallion dip. Even if you're not a big eggplant fan, this dish might just win you over!

Photo Credit: People Of Tomorrow

For the main course, we wanted to try the Mazeman, but it wasn't available, so we went with It's Bianging instead. This dish featured hand-pulled noodles tossed in chilli, garlic, and peanut sauce. It was hearty and full of flavour, making for a satisfying main. Although we only tried this, there are plenty of other exciting options on their menu like Tomatoes of Tomorrow, Ananas Carpaccio, Fatayer, and Alla Norma. If you've got room, definitely check them out!

Photo Credit: People Of Tomorrow

No meal is complete without dessert, and we ended ours on a sweet note with Eton's Mess. This refreshing dessert had layers of vanilla bean custard, soft vanilla sponge, red fruit compote, fresh mango, and coconut oat streusel, topped with mini pavlova. It wasn't too heavy and hit the spot just right.

Overall, we had a fantastic time at People of Tomorrow. If you're on the hunt for a top-notch vegan spot in the city, this place should definitely be on your list!

What: People Of Tomorrow

Where: 5, Ground Floor, Basant Lok, Vasant Vihar, New Delhi

When: 12 pm - 12 am

Cost For Two: INR 950 (approx)