With the rising trend of embracing vegan lifestyles, discerning diners are on the lookout for restaurants that cater to their dietary preferences. Nestled in the heart of Delhi, People Of Tomorrow makes a re-entry with its inviting rustic charm. Following the closure of its previous establishment in The Dhan Mill compound, the restaurant has now found a new home in Vasant Vihar. This relocation marks a change in scenery and heralds the arrival of a fresh menu meticulously crafted by five talented chefs.





For those yet to embrace the allure of vegan cuisine, a visit to P.O.T promises to be a transformative experience. Beyond merely tantalising taste buds, the restaurant embodies its commitment to sustainability in every aspect of its operation.

Eco-Chic Vibes: Where Sustainability Meets Style

Step into People of Tomorrow and you'll find more than just a venue; it's a testament to sustainable living infused with style. Crafted with care and conscious choices, this space is a refreshing blend of eco-friendly design and chic aesthetics.

Designed by Ayushi Malik, the interior speaks volumes about their commitment to the environment. Instead of conventional paints, locally sourced Multani mitti adorns the walls, adding a touch of tradition while promoting sustainability. Lighting fixtures made from hemp-based cloth not only conserve resources but also cast a warm and inviting glow throughout the space.

The ambience is further enhanced by fluid forms and earthy tones, with travertine stone and eco-conscious flooring grounding the design. Repurposed canvas fabric adds a soft touch, creating a cosy atmosphere that transitions seamlessly from daytime brunches to evening cocktails.

Feast Your Eyes (And Tummies) On Their New Menu:

Now, let's talk about the real star of the show—the food! Their resident chef, Tashyaa Mehrotra, spilled the beans about the menu backstory. She informed us that the menu at the newly opened Vasant Vihar P.O.T. is a culinary dream team effort, showcasing the creative genius of Anahita Dhondy Bhandari, Surabhi Sehgal, Dhruv Nijhawan, Sambhavi Joshi, and Anukriti Anand, with each infusing their unique flair into the menu.





Our culinary journey through the menu was a delightful exploration of flavours. From Anahita's offerings, the Tofu Akuri, a perfect blend of spicy tofu infused with Parsi Sambhar Masala atop a toasted bun, offered a tantalising start. Complementing the winter season are Baby Jewels, a medley of roasted baby carrots that captivate the palate with their seasonal freshness.

Next, from Chef Surabhi Sehgal's menu, we tried Empanadas, generously filled with creamy spiced mushrooms, corn, and beans, accompanied by a zesty stovetop salsa. Mucho Bueno, a vibrant salad featuring charred corn, beans, and vegetables tossed in a coriander vinaigrette, elevates the senses.





For a taste of Italy, Chef Sambhavi Joshi's menu presents Puttanesca, a tantalizing fusion of fusilli noodles and a robust tomato, caper, olive, and chilli concoction that delights the senses with every bite. We couldn't resist diving into the Big Biang Biang from their 'memoir' collection. Picture this: thick, broad, hand-pulled noodles drenched in chilli, garlic, and peanut sauce. And there, it struck a chord with us.

But it doesn't stop there. Chef Dhruv Nijhawan's Tomatoes of Tomorrow, a gastronomic marvel crafted from surplus produce, is a testament to the restaurant's zero-waste philosophy - a philosophy that resonates throughout every aspect of the dining experience.

And as the curtain falls on this culinary fair, a whispered secret unveiled - a tantalizing Gomae Salad and Tartare de Nasu, curated by a clandestine chef 'Shhhhhh-Ef', await the discerning palate of the well-travelled epicurean.





Leave room for Chef Anukriti Anand's pièce de résistance, the heavenly Caramel Hot Chocolate Fudge, a sweet finale to an unforgettable meal.





If you're ever in Vasant Vihar, make sure to swing by People Of Tomorrow for a dining experience like no other. It's not just a meal-it's a journey into the world of flavour, ethics, and sustainability. Come hungry, leave happy!

Where: Property 5, Ground Floor, Community Centre, Basant Lok, Vasant Vihar, New Delhi

Price: ₹1,200 for two people (approx.)