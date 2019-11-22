Savour The Best Of World Cuisine At Kiyan, The Roseate; Here's Our Pick

When it comes to food, the ingredients used here are all organic.

The winter season is finally here and it's time to do cafe hopping while basking under the winter sun! If you already have a list of restaurants/cafes to visit this winter season, we suggest you to add a stellar fine dining restaurant to your list that is sure to make your culinary experience all the more enticing. Set amidst Isfahan-inspired columns and surrounded by royal blue water bodies, Kiyan at The Roseate, New Delhi is the resort's all day dining restaurant that is dishing out the best of world cuisine. Perfect for that much-awaited romantic date with your loved one, this place is apt for a cosy dinner or Sunday winter brunch.





When it comes to food, the ingredients used here are all organic. Since the food is fresh from farm to the table, chefs at Kiyan, change the menu every season. We sampled few dishes from their extensive menu and here's our take on them. You can begin your culinary sojourn by savouring on piping hot Tomato Clemnt Soup, which is an interesting variation of tomato soup that has roasted tomatoes in it. The soup had a strong tangy flavour, which made us crave for more!





Moving on to the bite-sized nibbles, we tried our hands at their vegetarian and non-vegetarian kebab platters. If you're coming in a group of 3-4 people, then this is the perfect option to go for as its portion size is quite big. In the vegetarian platter, Arbi Khumb Ke Kebab and Gajab Ka Phool impressed us the most! The combination of colocasia (arbi) with khumb (mushroom) was melt-in-the-mouth; whereas, the broccoli that is referred to as Gajab Ka Phool was well coated with creamy cheese. Non-veg lovers are sure to relish the rustic flavours of Surkh Laal Tangri, which was the highlight of the non-veg kebab platter.

The main-course options here aplenty. If you have a penchant for north-Indian food, then gorge on their Ranjitshahi Paneer, Moge Wala Kukkad and Railway Mutton Curry. The Moge Wala Kukkad came out to be as a surprise to us for its quirky preparation style! The Ranjitshahi Paneer had a tangy yet slightly sweet gravy and its texture was pretty much balanced. Oh, and the Railway Mutton Curry is one of the best-selling items here for its dense gravy and uber soft mutton pieces, which pair well with Laccha Paratha and even Stuffed Kulcha.





With our tummies almost full, we moved on to the desserts and ordered Grandma's Brownie, Choco Soup For Soul, and Coffee Pudding. Among all, the chocolate soup gets a thumbs-up from us! It is absolutely perfect to savour during this nippy weather that is upon us already! Coffee lovers are sure to drool over the pudding that had a caramel touch added to it. Oh, and let us warn you; the Grandma's Brownie is so soft and decadent that it would make you want to fight with your friends for every bite of it.





What: Kiyan - The Roseate

Where: The Roseate, 21st Milestone, Samalkha, NH 8, Kapashera, New Delhi

When: 7am - 11:30pm

Contact: 011 30158676

Cost For Two: INR 4,500 + taxes (Approx.)







