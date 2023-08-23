Welcome to the first-ever Spanish living room in Delhi! Nestled in The Ashoka Hotel, Soul promises a high-octane evening of mouth-watering delicacies and foot-tapping music amid a plush yet relaxed ambience of the living room. But if you are seeking al fresco dining under the stars, they have a lawn set up perfectly to bring you closer to nature. With large stone art, high tables and a hint of greenery, it is perfect to get the party started.





The vast menu of Soul contains a wide variety of tapas and Spanish cuisine specialities. But Oriental, Asian and Italian food options are also there.





I started my evening with cocktails. Here I want to give a special mention to Raisin Gin. This gin concoction flavoured with lemon, grapes and lavender was as delicious as it was visually appealing. I also tried Tropical Hi-Ball but it was a bit too sweet for my palate.

Coming to food, I kicked off my meal with the Tapas menu. Nitro Prawn was the perfect choice to get my tongue rolling. Crispy prawns were perfectly flavoured with peppers. Prawn crackers complemented it well. Just as I was savouring the taste of the delightful prawns, I was served another Tapas - Korean Chilli Chicken. Chicken mixed with bok choy, a melange of spices and sprinkled with sesame seeds was a refreshing change from the usual Chinese Chilli Chicken. However, it was a bit on the sweeter side, in case your taste buds don't quite relish it.











But then came Chicken Chilli Oil dimsums - and they were simply put, tantalising. Succulent chicken enclosed in light sheets, topped with a fiery sauce - they were put up together in perfect harmony. I absolutely loved the dish.





The large Mezze platter with all the essential breads, crackers, dips, veggies and olives was enough to fill our tummy and heart. Everything on the platter tasted divine. So, it worked up my appetite for more.





Pollo Chicken Pizza was just the dish that could match the dishes that our taste buds were still raving about. The light yet wholesome pizza was filling and extremely delicious. The Lamb meatballs were also good with ita tangy and luscious sauce, but nothing extraordinary. But something extraordinary did come our way in the form of the tiramisu dessert. It was velvety and creamy with the right amount of sweetness. The perfect ending to our perfect meal.





If you are looking for a new place to enjoy good food with good music and a soothing ambience, Soul is the right pick!