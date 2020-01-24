Prego At Westin Gurgaon Has A Comforting Italian Winter Menu That Hits A Sweet Spot

Prego by Westin Gurgaon is a restaurant all classic Italian cuisine lovers must visit.

If you're looking to tuck in to some delicious Italian food this winter that is not just the regular pizza and pasta, Prego at Westin Gurgaon is just the place you should be. The restaurant boasts of authentic Italian recipes and a vibrant and trendy atmosphere buzzing with activity. Nestled in a quiet corner of hotel Westin Gurgaon, the restaurant's first impression seems modern and funky. With ample amount of lighting and some quirky wall pieces, the decor is a perfect backdrop for all the Insta-worthy clicks. Does the food's taste live up to the expectations? We'd say - yes!





Warm burrata salad with vegetables medley.

Inspired by the island of Sardinia, the restaurant's new winter menu has been curated by Chef Marco Murenu. The menu's offerings began with an Antipasti, which had both vegetarian and non-vegetarian options. Burrata e vegetali di stagione was the vegetarian offering, which was basically a warm burrata salad with vegetable medley that blended the textures of both the ingredients so well. The non-vegetarian offering, which was equally delicious, was a traditional Sardinian red prawn salad, named Insalata di gamberi rossi alla Sarda.

After the Antipasti, it was time to begin the main course, but before that, Chef had a delicious Mushroom Risotto in store for the guests. The most appetising part of the meal - the risotto was creamy and melted in the mouth with every bite. With mushrooms such as the cepes, shimeji, porcini, enoki, oyster and button, the risotto was garnished with black truffle too.





Mushroom risotto with oyster mushrooms and black truffle.

Coming to the main course, the vegetarian dish on the menu was a delectable Melanzana alla parmigiana, which was basically an eggplant dish cooked with lots of mozzarella, tomato and basil. Although the eggplant isn't a popular choice of vegetable when we think of Italian dishes, the parmigiana was truly a unique take on the humble vegetable. The outer crust of the eggplant remained the same; but with an inner filling comprising so much cheesy goodness, further complimented with the sourness of the tomatoes - who could go wrong? The main course was accompanied with choice of red or white wine to wash it off.





Eggplant Parmigiana with eggplant, mozzarella, tomato and basil.

A special mention for the delicately crafted desserts - the Sardinian millenary dessert and the Tiramisu with Amaretto sauce. Both desserts tasted incredible and were polished off in no time!





Tiramisu with Amaretto sauce.

So next time you're looking for a place to unwind and indulge with family or friends, or even for a winter date night, Prego by Westin Gurgaon should definitely be on your bucket list.







