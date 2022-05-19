It's not always we want to be amid all the commotion of a bustling night club or a high-octane restaurant. Oftentimes, we look for peace to take a break and enjoy our food with the company of our near and dear ones. For the same experience, Andaz Delhi - a concept by Hyatt - has reopened the doors to its restaurant Soul Pantry. A cafe-like vibe with an element of luxury - that's Soul Pantry for you. This unique destination specialises in nutrition dense flatbreads, wellness bowls, lactose free, keto, gluten free and artisanal produce to let you indulge in forgotten grains and all things green.





Their powder-packed beverages are both healthy and tasty. Pick any one from Wellness or Soulful section and you'll be recharged for the rest of the day. I tried 'Power House' - an amalgamation of kale, apple, honey, flax seeds and curd. It was heavenly.

The food menu will let you choose your grains for the breads. Pick from whole wheat, barley, finger millet, amaranth and buckwheat! I tried their Spicy Pulled Chicken Sourdough Pizza and it tick-marked everything a pizza lover desires. Cheesy, flavourful and just the right amount of spice.

Artisinal Quinoa Salad was refreshing to the core. Ham and Cheese Open Sandwich was not bad either but could do better with more robust flavours. Jaipuri Pulled Lamb Burger was to die for. It had the right amount of crunch, juiciness of the meat and the flavours were bang on. Chicken Gyro was another good eat, nothing exceptional but a good choice for a nice mid-day meal.

For Desserts, I had Opera Gateaux and Berry and Coconut Panacotta. I was really impressed with how they managed to make desserts healthy and yet so tasty.





For a true soul-soothing experience, just head to Soul Pantry.

What: Soul Pantry

Where: Gate 5, Andaz Delhi, Asset No. 1, Northern Access Road, Aerocity, New Delhi

When: 11:00 AM to 11:00 PM



