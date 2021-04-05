In the ever-so bustling Aerocity, if you ever crave for a cosy corner to just sit and unwind you could consider fabulous French bistro called Reve. REVE in French means 'to dream'. Dim, mood lighting, mirrors, decals, on beige textured walls and planters do their bit to stall the time just so you can catch a breath for yourself. The casual place is chic yet welcoming. Nothing about the place ever seems too overwhelming, including the one-leaf menu which has all the European bistro 'essentials' but it is also enough to titillate you to try something new to try.

We started off with the mezze platter that comprised falafel, hummus, labneh, mozzarella bites, olive tapernade and bread. The savouries were sure a delight, the star attraction for us was the olive tapernade, this tangy and salty relish is makes this sharing plate all the more enticing. Next, we tried our hands on the chicken cordon bleu bites. The crispy pops made with chicken, cheese and butter has everything to be a crowd-favourite again. There are a plenty of off-beat dishes up the menu too. The calamari, for instance, is a sizzling mix of the tender and chewy calamari fish, kiamata olives, garlic and red peppers. A brilliant juxtaposition of hot and mild flavours.

In the large plates we had to try the coq au vin, and we are so glad we did. This home-style, soothing chicken curry braised with wine was saucy with tangy undertones, it is enhanced further addition of mushrooms, carrots and mashed potatoes on the side. The Reve also offers a selection of hand-made pasta. We tried the tortellini mushroom pasta. The ring-shaped pasta was stuffed with creamy cheese, mushrooms and buttery truffle oil. Finished off with shredded parmesan this is one indulgent fare to watch out for. We concluded our meal with the vanilla crème brulee. The creamy custard underneath the brittle layer of caramelized sugar is nicely done.



Where: The Reve, Worldmark 1, Ground Floor, Aerocity

Cost For Two: INR 2000

