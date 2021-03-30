The biggest party destination of Aerocity just went desi. The new menu of Dragonfly has introduced a range of regional delicacies with a modern contemporary twist. The haleem turned vegetarian and the chole bhature look like ginormous bhallas in this epic new menu that had us hooked right from the start. It is not easy to play with the rich and intricate flavours of Indian food- this is the food we have grown up and understand the best. Dragonfly's delightful spin works because the essence of the dish is never compromised. Everything is made from the scratch right from the spices to chutneys and everything comes together as a whole unit, even if they appear a bit different from their conventional avatars.

(Also Read: Kiko Ba Makes Dashing Debut In Delhi: All That We Loved From Their Modern Asian Menu)



"One of the most flavorsome dishes in our range of small plates is Guntur Chili Chicken. The Guntur Chili is an extremely popular chili of Andhra Pradesh and the dish is primarily dominated by its flavor along with a blend of rich tomato puree and a few other secret spices in which the crispy fried chicken is finally tossed, commented Chef Gaurav. Other small plates include Chole Bhature pops for our Delhiites, Kutchi Dabeli and Goan Fried Prawns, to name a few, " said chef Gaurav Chawla.

Guntur chillies are one of the hottest chillies of India hailing from Andhra Pradesh



We started off with a complimentary platter of khakra, papad and other desi crisps and chips from India that were served with tomato thokku a tangy and South Indian chutney made with tomato, tamarind, mustard and ginger. The aloo tikki followed next. The texture is incredible but if you fancy that additional dash of chutneys in your chaat, you may find the starter a bit dry. A 'modern' Indian starter that we truly enjoyed was the Barley Bhel, chunky barley mixed with puffed rice, yogurt, date and tamarind is a crunchy treat you should not miss; much like the fiery Guntur chilli chicken and murgh khurchan kulcha, the latter is served with traditional sil batta chutney (pudina chutney made with mortar and pestle) and sirka pyaz (onions dipped in vinegar).

(Also Read: Diablo Dazzles With Exquisite Cocktails And Drool-Worthy Middle-East Asian Fare)

You cannot step out without trying the sweet corn Haleem (unless you really want to leave with regrets). The consistency of this Haleem is so sumptuously grainy and comforting that it is almost impossible to think that is not your traditional Haleem made with meat and lentils. This mild Haleem with sweet overtones is served with crisp shallots (for the much needed contrast in flavour and crunch) and mini khameeri rotis.

The mutton gilafi come with a crispy almond coating and are topped with tiny almond slivers. The kebabs have a hot after-taste, hence if you don't have a great tolerance for spice you may give this a skip.

The goan prawns are hot too, but the mellow coconut milk makes this dish super balanced, creamy and rich.

We also tried one of the star highlights of the menu- the Chole Bhature Pops. Reimagining the classic North Indian recipe of puffy bhaturas (flatbreads made of maida) and chole (chickpea based curry), chef Gaurav present these pops, where the outer crust is made with all the essentials of a bhatura, you take a bite and inside you find the mushy and spicy chole. The pops are topped off with a sauce of pickle flavour.

Moving on to the mains, we really enjoyed the robust Jodhpuri mutton, the street-style bhaji is ideal to soothe your pav bhaji cravings. It comes with 4 buttery pavs. The peppery Dakshini Paneer Fry served with Madras curry Parotta is ideal for all those who love a filling meal in the mains.

Where: Dragonfly, Worldmark 1 Aerocity, IGI Airport, New Delhi 110037 India

Cost For Two: INR 3500