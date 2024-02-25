Nestled beneath the regal palms of The Imperial lies an enduring gem of culinary excellence: The Spice Route. Entering its revered halls, you're not just traversing space, but journeying through a timeless food adventure that's truly unique. As the winter sun bathes New Delhi in its warm glow, I'm drawn to explore The Spice Route's new menu. A fortress of tradition and innovation, this legendary dining destination beckons with the allure of ancient trade routes and exotic flavours waiting to be savoured.

New Menu At Spice Route

Led by the visionary Chef Mustian Gadang, The Spice Route unveils a menu that reads like a love letter to Asia itself. With each dish meticulously crafted to capture the essence of its origin, diners are treated to a symphony of flavours that dance upon the palate.

From the delicate hand-folded Thai Spring Rolls, bursting with the freshness of lemongrass and kaffir lime, to the velvety embrace of the Gindara Miso Cod, every bite is a revelation. It is evident that Chef Mustian's culinary prowess knows no bounds, as he effortlessly weaves together ingredients from across the continent to create dishes that are both familiar and extraordinary.

Exploring Tradition: Inside The Spice Route

Stepping into The Spice Route feels like entering a world suspended in time. Designed by the esteemed architect Rajeev Sethi, the restaurant is a testament to India's rich cultural heritage, with its hand-painted murals and intricate sculptures whispering tales of days gone by.

As I wander through its labyrinthine corridors, I am struck by the meticulous attention to detail that permeates every inch of the space. From the flickering candlelight to the soft strains of music that fill the air, every element seems to have been carefully curated to evoke a sense of wonder and nostalgia.





But it is not just the food and ambience that sets The Spice Route apart - it is the sense of adventure that permeates every moment spent within its walls. As Chef Mustian regales me with tales of his travels and culinary inspirations, I find myself transported to distant lands and exotic locales, each dish a passport to a new and uncharted territory.

It is clear that The Spice Route is more than just a restaurant - it is a celebration of culture, tradition, and the timeless art of storytelling. And as I take my leave, stomach full and heart light, I cannot help but feel happy to have experienced a taste of Asia's rich culinary tapestry right here in the heart of New Delhi.





In the end, it is not just the food that leaves a lasting impression, but the stories shared and the memories made along the way. And for that, I will give credit to The Spice Route and its culinary artisans who continue to keep its flame burning bright.