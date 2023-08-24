Over the past decade, the landscape of movie theatres has transformed dramatically. The days of simple popcorn and soda are long gone, replaced by an era of cinematic opulence. The silver screen is now accompanied by sprawling recliners and plush sofas, providing viewers with unmatched comfort. And as if this evolution wasn't enough, movie theatres have now entered the realm of gourmet dining, redefining the cinematic experience.

In their endeavour to provide a rich experience for the guests, PVR INOX has introduced a new food menu at its Director's Cut venue in Vasant Kunj. This diverse range of flavours is the result of the creative efforts of culinary experts Chef Mayank Tiwari and Chef Shiva Arora. Drawing from the culinary traditions of Middle Eastern and Rajasthani cuisines, they have curated a menu that pays homage to tradition while also introducing elements of innovation.

Also Read: PVR INOX Reopens At DLF Mall Of India, Noida, With Enhanced Cinema Experience



Chef Mayank Tiwari, Group Executive Chef at The Luxury Collection, PVR INOX Ltd., shares his vision, "We've sculpted this menu with utmost precision to offer a dining experience that resonates with the unmatched luxury of PVR Director's Cut. By marrying Middle Eastern and Rajasthani culinary traditions, our aim is to create a symphony of tastes that lingers with our guests, long after they've left the theatre."

The Middle Eastern segment of the menu introduces an array of delights inspired by the culinary tapestry of Armenia, Iran, and Morocco. From Al Faham and Moroccan Chermoula Salmon to Armenian Losh Kebab Burger, every dish carries the essence of centuries-old culinary expertise.

Also Read: HOME Delhi's New Seasonal Menu Has Fresh Produce And Zero Waste-Cooking

Meanwhile, the Rajasthani offerings exude a regal charm, boasting robust flavours, intricate spices, and time-honoured recipes. The menu presents a feast fit for cinephiles and food connoisseurs alike. Dishes like the savoury Dal Baati Churma, hearty Bajra Khichdi, and delectable Murg ke Sooley transport patrons to the heart of Rajasthan's culinary heritage.

Whether you're indulging in a pre-movie feast or savouring post-screening culinary delights, the new menu at PVR Director's Cut promises an unrivalled experience.