Burma Burma is a well-known restaurant that specialises in authentic Burmese dishes. This all-vegetarian establishment is a haven for those who enjoy experimenting with their taste buds. Beyond its delicious food, the restaurant enhances the dining experience with captivating interiors. Although we had visited this restaurant before, it's always a delight to return, and this time, with its new menu, the experience was even more worthwhile. Recently, they introduced a special holiday menu named 'Vacation In Yangon,' offering a delightful array of dishes inspired by the city's essence. Our visit to their Saket outlet allowed us to enjoy some delightful selections from this new menu.

Photo Credit: Vaishali Kapila

We began our meal by trying their noble coolers. Our first pick was the Smoke Guava, infused with flavours of guava juice, pomegranate, Tabasco, kaffir lime leaves, and activated charcoal. It offered a perfect blend of spicy and fruity notes, and we loved the presentation as well. Next, we tried Scarlet, which had a vibrant red colour with hints of hibiscus, grapefruit, and ginger ale. Both of these beverages were the perfect way to kick-start our appetisers.

Coming to the appetisers, we were served a delicious Green Tomato and Pickled Tea Leaf Salad. It offered a blend of fresh and colourful veggies along with broad beans and fried lentil crisps. The salad was quite refreshing, and the contrasting texture was delightful. The next appetiser on our menu was the Triple Mushroom Palata - a flaky bread stuffed with black fungus mushroom, oyster, and shiitake filling. It was perfectly flavoured, and we fell in love at the first bite. The sesame chilli served along with it made for the perfect accompaniment.

Photo Credit: Vaishali Kapila

For the main course, we savoured their Mandalay Mee Shay. This dish consisted of Udon noodles along with beans, green chilies, and was served with crispy Burmese bread. Once again, we were impressed with its unique taste, and it was also quite wholesome. The addition of pickles helped enhance its overall flavour. Next on our menu were the Steamed Black Rice Cakes. This unique culinary creation was served in triangular leaf-shaped portions that included the black rice. We could sense the aroma of coconut and lemongrass in it, and it was quite satisfying. However, the taste did not align entirely with our liking. But if you're up for experimentation, you should definitely give it a shot.

Photo Credit: Vaishali Kapila

Photo Credit: Vaishali Kapila

Lastly, we tried the Downtown Falooda from their menu. This unique dessert featured evaporated milk consisting of jellies, creamy custard, and luscious ice cream. While we found the concept of the desert quite unique, we would have enjoyed it more if the consistency were slightly thicker. Overall, we had a wonderful time at Burma Burma and would definitely recommend you to visit.

Where: Burma Burma, Select CityWalk Mall, Saket, New Delhi

Cost For Two: INR 1800 (Approx)