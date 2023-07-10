Burma Burma has continuously been among the favourite haunts of Indian foodies. Speak to anyone who loves food and they will tell you how satisfying and unique the fare is at this all-vegetarian restaurant. While I had heard excellent reviews about the eatery already, nothing could prepare me for the feast I was to experience at the Select Citywalk outlet. I went with the mood to try out some scrumptious treats from their new menu, but the meal ended up being one of the most unique and mind-blowing food experiences I have ever had.





A contemporary take on the traditional cuisines of the country, team Burma Burma has used fresh ingredients to curate a wholesome gourmet meal. We started off our meal with the Aunty Pey Pey's Guava Salad, made with medium-ripe guava tossed in roasted chilli and crunchy peanuts. The light and enjoyable salad was the perfect start to our summer meal. Next, the Trumpet Mushroom Steak featured King Oyster Mushrooms grilled to perfection with a chilli kaffir lime dressing, served with crisp morning glory and puffed black rice. Yet again, it was a unique and interesting dish that surprised our tastebuds.

Aunty Pey Pey's Guava Salad. Photo Credit: Burma Burma

Trumpet Mushroom Steak. Photo Credit: Burma Burma

Another stupendous addition to the menu is the Edamame and Broad Bean Hummus - a creamy and airy dip topped with the spicy Burmese balachaung stuffed peppers and served with local tea-shop-style Burmese naan. We also highly recommend the WA Potato which was a wok-tossed potato dish inspired by the 'Wa' tribe with flavours from lemon leaves, crushed peanuts, roasted chillis and brown onions. Pure genius!

Edamame Broad Bean Hummus with Burmese Naan. Photo Credit: Burma Burma

The delicious starters did not leave much room for mains, however, we did try the Mustard Edamame Rice with a side of Water Chestnut, Tofu and Lotus Stem Stir Fry. While the jasmine rice was perfectly cooked, the addition of plum sauce and shredded ginger added a flair to the stir-fry. In the drinks section, we chose to pair our meal with the Lemon Splash and Wild Berry Bubble Tea - both meticulously prepared and thoroughly refreshing. Lastly, the Saffron and Samuza cheesecake brought a sweet and interesting end to our meal.





So, if you have not been to Burma Burma yet, there is no better opportunity than now to visit. You can also sample their artisanal ice creams or take back some of their retail products after relishing a wholesome gourmet experience!





What: New Menu At Burma Burma





Where: Across Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata and Bengaluru outlets





When: Weekdays: 12:00 PM to 3:00 PM & 6:30 PM to 10:30 PM





Weekends: 12:00PM to 3:30PM and 6:30 PM TO 10:30 PM





Cost for two: Rs 1800 plus taxes approx.