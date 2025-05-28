If you enjoy discovering fresh flavours and stylish spaces, DOS in Lodhi Colony should be on your radar this summer. This vibrant spot has rolled out a new seasonal menu, and it's packed with personality. Crafted by chefs Jatin Mallick and Julia Carmen De Sa, the creative minds behind Tres, the menu brings together global street food with a touch of finesse. It's playful, surprising, and full of bold flavour combinations that keep things interesting. Alongside the food, the bar menu also shines with refreshing, ingredient-forward cocktails.





The vibe at DOS shifts just as smoothly as the menu's bold flavours. Set across two floors, the space transitions with ease - from a relaxed cafe during the day to a lively, energetic spot once the sun sets. Whether you're dropping in for a slow brunch, catching up over evening drinks, or planning a full-blown dinner outing, DOS knows how to set the scene. I had the chance to try the new summer menu myself, and it definitely lived up to the buzz.

Photo Credit: DOS



Cocktails That Kick Things Off

I began the evening with Dos Me Up Spicy, a bold and zesty drink made with tequila, wasabi, sour cream, agave, cilantro, and basil. It was sharp, slightly creamy, and a real palate opener. If you're into adventurous cocktails, this one sets the tone perfectly.





Next came the Penthouse Panda, and this one completely stole the show. A refreshing mix of gin, pandan, citrus, and in-house orange syrup, it was the kind of drink that you want to sip slowly and savour. Another standout was the Sexy Lady Stunner - a smooth blend of Martini Bianco, house-made whiskey blend, and roasted pineapple. Light, balanced, and a total crowd-pleaser.

Photo Credit: DOS

Small Plates With Big Flavours

From the vegetarian side of the menu, we tried the Three Mushroom Parfait. Creamy, earthy, and beautifully layered with crispy mushroom, pickled portobello, and porcini sourdough. However, the sourdough was a little too charred, which gave it an off-putting taste, but overall the dish had us hooked from the first bite. Meat lovers, don't skip the Barbecue Chicken Cheese Kebab. Served with pepper feta sauce, pickled zucchini, Brazilian nuts, and brown onion, the kebab was juicy, well-spiced, and rich without being too heavy. The only complaint? We wish there was a little more of it on the plate.

Photo Credit: Vaishali Kapila

Hearty Mains Worth The Hype

For the main course, we dug into the Sloppy Miso Chicken Minced Crispy Chicken Burger - a mouthful to say, and an even better mouthful to eat. Tucked into a croissant bun, the burger had a crunchy exterior and a juicy, flavour-packed centre. The layers of burger sauce, pickled chilli, tomato, cucumber relish, and cheese were brought together with a rich dipping gravy that made each bite feel indulgent.





We also tried Mr. B's Favourite Spanish Chorizo Spaghetti. With candy tomatoes, cream, basil, rocket, parmesan, and a drizzle of chorizo oil, it was comforting and delicious, though definitely on the heavier side. This one's best shared if you're saving room for dessert.

Photo Credit: Vaishali Kapila

A Sweet Ending

Dessert was easily the highlight of the evening. We chose the Pull Me Up Mango, which featured layers of coconut rum tiramisu, fresh Alphonso mango, and delicate coconut jelly. It was tropical, light, and beautifully presented - the kind of dessert that feels like a celebration in itself.

Photo Credit: DOS

Final Thoughts

DOS is more than just a pretty space with good music. It's a place where flavours are bold, the drinks are inventive, and the overall experience feels fresh and fun. Whether you're a fan of well-crafted cocktails, modern takes on comfort food, or simply want a spot that feels lively and inviting, DOS delivers.

Where: DOS, Lodhi Colony, New Delhi

DOS, Lodhi Colony, New Delhi When: 12 PM to 12 AM

12 PM to 12 AM Cost For Two: Rs 2500 (approx.)