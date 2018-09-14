5 Craziest Dishes In Delhi That Are Too Hard To Resist

Highlights The new trend of fusion dishes has taken the city by a storm

Fusion has undoubtedly become the new gourmet

Delhi has gotten the fusion formula just right

There is no dearth of good eating joints in Delhi. From street food to fine dining places, Delhi offers a myriad of places to eat at. However, a new trend of fusion dishes has now taken the city by a storm. Fusion has undoubtedly become the new gourmet and the city has gotten the fusion formula just right. With just the right combination of sweet and savoury flavours, the cafes and restaurants across the city have started doing some quirky dishes that are quite unheard of. Here is a list of 5 such places in Delhi that serve the craziest dishes.



Chocolate Gol Gappas



Water-filled gol gappas are too mainstream, so why not try something more quirky instead? Located in Janakpuri is The SFI Campus that dishes out chocolate gol gappas. Yes, you read that right. This crazy innovation is being loved by kids and adults, alike. Coated with a layer of melted chocolate, the gol gappas here are served in shot glasses. The twist comes in its filling, which is of melted white chocolate. We see you drooling, already!



What: The SFI Campus

Where: C4C/299 Janakpuri, Near Surajmal College

When: 10:30am - 11:30pm

Cost For Two: INR 300





Tandoori Pasta Patty



Picture this: You get to binge on a patty and the moment you bite into it, a sudden burst of gooey cheese and pasta is exploded in your mouth. Yes, we are talking about the pasta patty. As quirky as it may sound, De Paris Bakers in Shalimar Bagh does this exciting fusion dish, which is quite unheard of. The patty is stuffed with red sauce pasta and is then baked to perfection.



What: De Paris Bakers

Where: Shop 12, BP Market, Shalimar Bagh, New Delhi

When: 10am - 10:30pm

Price: INR 60





Pizza Samosa



If you're bored of having those regular potato-filled samosas, then it's time for you to explore the city a little. Located in the bylanes of Krishna Nagar, Samosa Hub serves more than 40 varieties of samosas, out of which Pizza samosa is one thing that has taken the street food game to another level. The joy of gorging on crispy layers of samosas with cheese oozing out of it is above all.



What: Samosa Hub

Where: F-4/10, Mandir Marg, Krishna Nagar, New Delhi

When: 3 PM - 8 PM

Cost For Two: INR 100





Nutri Kulcha



Who says Delhi is short of good eating joints for vegetarians? This one's for all the vegetarians out there. Move over chhola kulcha and try your hands on this crazy version of kulcha, which is stuffed with nutri and melange of spices. The quirky dish is a welcome variation for many.



What: SFC

Where: Shop No-20, Anshul Plaza Market Shalimar Bagh, opposite Gufa Mandir, New Delhi

When: 5pm - 10:30pm

Cost For Two: INR 250





Tawa Chaap Burger



This American-Indian combo street food can give any restaurant a run for their money. Fried burger buns stuffed with flavourful and juicy pieces of tawa chaap is an exciting dish to binge on. It is undoubtedly a treat to the palate, and the eyes as well.



What: Hong Kong Hot Burger & Chaap

Where: Sai Baba Mandir Road, Rohini sector 7, New Delhi

When: 5 pm - 10 pm - except Mondays

Cost: INR 50 (For tawa chaap burger)





So, head to these places and eat to your heart's content. If you know of more such crazy fusion dishes, let us know in the comments section below.







