Banana For Weight Loss: 5 Banana Shakes And Smoothies For Your Pre And Post Workout Session (Recipes Inside)

Banana helps regulate digestion and metabolism

Highlights Banana contains both "quick-release glucose and slow-release fructose"

Banana is a storehouse of good carbs.

Banana helps induce weight loss.

Banana is one of the most common fruits, omnipresent in every household. It is healthy, fulfilling and a staple across the globe. You may either have it as is or can whip up delicious sweet and savoury dishes with this versatile fruit. Banana has always been stereotyped to be a weight-gaining fruit. But the fact is that it may actually help you lose weight, if taken with a well-balanced meal. It includes zero percent fat and is enriched with good carbs, fibre and protein that helps strengthen muscles and bones. According to the book, 'Healing Foods' by DK Publishing House, banana contains both "quick-release glucose and slow-release fructose" - both of which further supplies energy.





How Banana Helps You Lose Weight | Health Benefits Of Banana:

According to Dietician and Nutritionist, Dr. Sunali Sharma, banana contains just 105 calories; so it helps in both gaining and losing weight; what matters is the quantity you consume.





"Eating only one medium-sized or 5-inch banana a day helps lose weight. Also, it should be ideally eaten as a pre or post-workout meal, as it will build up stamina and will help the body recover after a rigorous physical activity," she explained and added that if you want to lose weight, instead of giving it up completely, have in limited portion.





So, we bring you some delicious banana-based drink recipes that will help you lose weight in the healthiest possible way. Let's check out!

Also Read: Top Dietitian Says Banana Peels Can Help You Lose Weight





5 Delicious Banana Shakes And Smoothies For A Complete Meal:

Banana Walnut Smoothie:

One of the most popular options for a healthy breakfast, this smoothie is a perfect blend of health and taste. Have it as your first meal or as a mid-day treat, this drink fills you up to the fullest. Click here for the recipe.





2. Banana Date Shake:

Enriched with antioxidant, irons, potassium and several essential minerals, this drink includes no sugar. Dates add natural sugar to the drink. This particular recipe includes almond milk, but you can any day replace it with normal cow milk. Click here for the recipe.





3. Banana Mixed Berry Smoothie:

For the ones who enjoy having colourful food, this drink is a treat to the eyes! It is a yummy mix of banana, yogurt and colourful and healthy berries. You must give it a try. Click here for the recipe.





Promoted

4. Spice-Infused Banana Shake:

We love banana-chocolate shake. Don't we? Adding some flavours to the classic drink, we have a shake that includes a cinnamon stick, some cloves and black pepper in it. Click here for the recipe.





5. Banana Oats Smoothie:

Looking for a wholesome food to keep you full for long? If yes, then this smoothie is a must-have in your diet. It includes banana, oats, turmeric, cinnamon, ginger and everything healthy. Click here for the recipe.







