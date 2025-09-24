For many, weight-loss accounts read like tall tales of dramatic diets or extreme routines. For chef and food creator Natasha Gandhi, the story was much less theatrical: consistency in the kitchen and at the gym. Natasha is best known on Instagram for experimenting with flavours, plating vibrant dishes and sharing practical tips from her kitchen. Recently, she took to her social media handle to share a six-month plan that helped her lose 10 kilos. She achieved the change by sticking to a structured routine and a disciplined, home-driven approach to food.





A Balanced Workout Routine

Chef Natasha Gandhi said, "From April to September, my weeks looked pretty much the same, consistent hours at the gym, on the road, and in the kitchen." Her weekly fitness schedule centred on three days of structured training - an upper-body day, a leg day and a full-body session. Workouts combined strength moves such as squats, deadlifts, presses and rows with short cardio bursts on the rowing machine, ski erg or cycle. Outside formal sessions, she kept moving daily, averaging 5,000-7,000 steps a day. She later added a running session once a week to support her weight loss.

Diet As The Foundation

While the gym built strength, food supplied the discipline. Her rules were simple and consistent:

Only home-cooked meals.

No sugar or processed foods.

Balanced plates with protein, complex carbohydrates and healthy fats.

Mindful portions and eating without overeating.

Three litres of water daily.

Rare cheat meals, and when they happened, they were clean or homemade.

By avoiding quick fixes and fad diets, Chef Natasha Gandhi emphasised that sustainable changes to eating habits are the real drivers of long-term results. In April, her weight was 89 kilos; it fell to 84 kilos in July and reached 79 kilos in September. She concluded her video on an inspirational note: "If I can, you can do it too."











Natasha Gandhi's six-month transformation was not about extremes. As she put it: "Nothing extreme, nothing out of the blue. Just hours put in week after week. 10 kgs down in 6 months." The lesson is plain: consistent, sensible eating and steady activity can produce lasting results without deprivation or shortcuts.

