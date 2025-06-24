Raksha, an ISS Certified Nutrition and Weight Loss Coach, once weighed over 100 kg. Along with the challenges of obesity, she also struggled with poor skin and hair health. One of the biggest reasons behind her weight gain was a junk food addiction - she would eat chips and chocolates almost every other day. Eventually, she decided to lose weight and underwent a remarkable transformation. In just 13 months, Raksha lost an impressive 40 kg, dropping from 116 kg to 70 kg.





Her transformation reel has garnered over 9 million views on Instagram. Without any crash diets or shortcuts, she lost weight by understanding nutrition, giving up unhealthy eating habits, and exercising daily at home.

Watch the video below:







So, how did she gain all that weight? In an Instagram video, Raksha shares three key mistakes she made during her school years that contributed to her obesity. These habits are fairly common and students should avoid them to stay healthy and fit:

Eating Only Parathas And Chips For Lunch

Raksha recalls regularly eating 2-3 parathas and chips for lunch at school. She now realises that this high-carb, high-fat diet contributed significantly to belly fat. A healthy school lunch should include a balance of foods - fruits for fibre, eggs or paneer for protein, and a whole wheat roti or bread for good carbs.





Stress And Binge Eating While Studying

Her second mistake was snacking on chips, namkeen and biscuits while studying. These high-salt, high-sugar snacks, combined with mindless eating, can lead to easy weight gain. She suggests replacing these with healthier options like makhana and fresh fruits.

Zero Physical Activity After School

After school, Raksha would spend time watching TV, using her phone, and doing homework, without any physical activity. This sedentary routine further contributed to obesity. She says students should remain physically active by including any form of sport or exercise in their daily schedule. This helps improve both physical and mental well-being.





"I realised it too late, but I'm sharing it now, so you don't go through the same. Today, I've replaced them with healthy habits - like fruits, makhana and daily movement," Raksha adds.





What She Eats In A Day Now - Vegan High-Protein Meals

In another Instagram video, Raksha shares a sample full-day vegan, high-protein diet:

Morning: Chia seed water

Chia seed water Pre-workout: 7 soaked almonds, 10g peanuts

7 soaked almonds, 10g peanuts Post-workout: Protein powder drink (1 scoop) and 1 bowl of muskmelon

Protein powder drink (1 scoop) and 1 bowl of muskmelon Lunch: Quinoa tofu bowl with stir-fried capsicum

Quinoa tofu bowl with stir-fried capsicum Dinner: 2 besan cheelas, 1 cup toor dal, 100g cabbage sabzi, 1 plate cucumber-carrot salad, 30g roasted soya chunks

Did you find this weight loss transformation impressive? Click here for more real-life fitness and transformation stories.