Naman Chaudhary from Bharatpur, Rajasthan, is going viral on Instagram for his incredible weight loss transformation. In 2021, Naman weighed 150 kg and after years of being bullied and having poor confidence, he decided to turn his life around and embrace fitness and good health. As shared on his Instagram handle, he started working out, lifted weights, and switched to a clean diet with protein-rich homecooked food. In two and a half years, he reached 75 kg, built a fit physique and gained confidence.





Naman also shared that a healthy diet improved his overall skin quality. Many people ask him about his skincare routine, but he reveals that a simple, clean diet has helped him achieve clear skin.





Naman is now a fitness model. He has been documenting his weight loss journey on Instagram to track his progress, share tips and motivate others on a similar journey.

Watch his transformation video below:







Sharing his journey on social media Naman writes, "A journey fueled by sweat, determination, and a refusal to quit. Every drop of sweat, every sacrifice, and every step brought me closer to this goal. This isn't just about losing weight; it's about finding strength, confidence, and self-love. If I can do it, so can you. Start today, stay consistent, and trust the process."

Protein-Rich Diet Plan For Weight Loss By Naman:

Breakfast (400 kcal, 35g protein)

Option 1:

4 egg whites + 1 whole egg (18g protein) - Scrambled with onions, tomatoes, and spices

50g paneer bhurji (11g protein) - Cooked with capsicum and spinach

1 multigrain toast (4g protein)

Option 2 (No eggs):

60g soya chunks stir-fry (26g protein) - Tossed with veggies, turmeric, and chilli powder

50g low-fat paneer (11g protein) - Grilled with spices

1 small multigrain toast (4g protein)

Lunch (350 kcal, 30g protein)

100g soya chunks curry (52g raw soya gives 25g protein) - Made with onions, tomatoes, and masala

100g boiled broccoli (3g protein)

1 small roti (30g flour) (3g protein)

Evening Snack (200 kcal, 20g protein)

150g low-fat paneer tikka (20g protein) - Marinated with curd, lemon, and spices, grilled or air-fried

Dinner (350 kcal, 35g protein)

150g boiled lentils (dal) (12g protein)

100g stir-fried tofu or paneer (15g protein) - Tossed with veggies

100g cucumber + tomato salad (2g protein)

1 small roti (3g protein)

Daily Total:

Calories: 1300-1400 kcal

Protein: 120g

Did you find this weight loss journey inspiring?