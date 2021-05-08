While on a diet, you are often told that nuts are a good snack option to kill the unnecessary midday hunger pangs. Moreover, a handful of nuts is seen as a healthier option than binging on a packet of chips. While there is no denying this, it is also important to keep in mind that consuming too much of anything can have an adverse effect on the body. This adage holds true for your favourite nuts as well. Touching upon this, celebrity nutritionist Luke Coutinho explained that there is a correlation between the nut portions and your overall daily fat consumption.





In an Instagram post, he said, "My nut portion changes according to my overall consumption of daily fats." Sharing a photo of his pick of nuts for the day, he further added, "Today it's soaked almonds, walnuts, sunflower and pumpkin seeds, and some shelled pistachios...Keeps me going for the next 4 hours."

Explaining more about the portion size, he said, "Your portion will depend on your overall macro consumption, sunshine decide, current body goal."





While he reiterated that nuts and seeds are your best late-night snack options, he had some advice too. "Don't overdo it..keep them unsalted ...if you must snack late at night, nuts and seeds are your best bet."



Most nuts are a treasure trove of macro-nutrients such as iron, vitamins, minerals, calcium, omega-3 fatty acids, and unsaturated fatty acids. In addition to this, they are also a good source of micronutrients such as copper, manganese, magnesium, potassium and zinc. These benefits make nuts extremely important to the overall well-being of the body.







The versatility of nuts allows them to be consumed just by themselves or even added to other dishes to enhance the recipe. If you want to begin your day with the goodness of nuts, you can easily incorporate it into your breakfast routine. For instance, you can indulge in some oatmeal poha and add some dry nuts to it for crunch. Try the recipe here:







Or, you can even add it to your favourite smoothie for a richer consistency. Here's the recipe of macha avocado walnut smoothie.





Nuts also serve as good topping options on your favourite cakes and desserts or even savoury dishes like curries and biryani.





There are myriad ways to incorporate nuts into your diet. However, as Luke Coutinho explained, moderation and discretion when it comes to quantity will ensure that you are on the right track.



