Diabetes Diet: How To Make Diet-Friendly Sweet Potato Rice At Home

India is the largest rice producer of the world; the country loves rice to an extent that we can have it in any form and at any point and time of the day. Whether as a comfort meal in dal-chawal, or in an indulgent fare like biryani, rice always manage to cheer us up. But for the longest time, rice has been under scrutiny for a variety of reasons in the world of health and nutrition. White rice, especially, has been a subject of debate for quite long. This form of rice comprises simple carbs that get digested too quickly, thereby elevating your blood sugar levels and leaving you hungry too soon. However, that does not mean you need to do away with rice altogether. If you are conscientious eater, you could try to swap your white rice with a moderate amount of healthy whole grains such as brown rice. Brown rice has low glycemic index; and the high-fibre content of brown rice ensures gradual release of sugar in the bloodstream, which makes it a better alternative for those who are diabetic. Fibre-rich foods take their own time to get digested, because they stay in your system for a while - you do not feel the urge to pick another fried or fattening snack.





(Also Read: Lockdown Snack: Make These Easy Rice Balls With Left-Over Rice (Watch Recipe Video)







Similarly, potatoes have also earned a bad rep for their simple carbs, but its tuber cousin sweet potato is all the rage. Why, you ask? Because sweet potatoes are filled with complex carbs that take time to break down and digest, thereby giving you a feeling of fullness and also preventing abrupt blood sugar spikes. According to the book, 'Healing Foods' by DK publishing house, "sweet potatoes contain slow-release carbohydrate and the hormone adiponectin, a combination that helps keep blood sugar levels steady."

(Also Read: Load Up On These Starchy Delights: 6 Ways to Use Sweet Potatoes)





Sweet potatoes are filled with complex carbs



In this recipe of sweet potato rice, you can combine the goodness of two and treat yourself with a hearty and wholesome meal. In this recipe, you can use three cups of cooked brown rice. The recipe also packs the goodness of ginger, garlic and spring onions. So what are you waiting for? Cook yourself this quick, delish lunch and let us know how you liked it in the comments section below! We'd also love to hear all of your fun recipes.









(This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.)



