This Moong Dal Paratha Is The Yummiest Way To Kickstart Your Morning

Did you know that moong is also dubbed as one of the best sources of plant-based protein

Highlights Moong dal is packed with protein and fibre

Protein helps aid weight-loss

Moong dal is a very versatile ingredient

India's obsession with moong dal is nothing new. This lentil has been an intrinsic part of Indian cooking since time immemorial. There are many dishes we have with moong dal as star ingredient – which is proof that our love for the dal is not dying down anytime soon. Moong can be not only be used to make a wide gamut of delicacies but can also be used for each course of your meal! Yes, you heard us! Be it snacks, mains or dessert – there is always little something that you can do with moong and impress everyone on the dining table.





(Also Read: High Protein Diet: This Moong Dal Shorba Could Make Your Diet A Fun And Flavourful Affair)





Did you know that moong is also dubbed as one of the best sources of plant-based protein?! About 100 grams of moong dal contains 22 grams of protein. Protein helps fill you up, prevent you from over-indulging and promotes healthy weight management. Eating protein-rich foods also help in building muscles. It is said that you should enrich your breakfast with good quality protein. And while it is a constant struggle every day to decide upon a 'good' breakfast, it is extremely important to make it 'healthy' as well, and this moong dal paratha may just fit the bill.

(Also Read: Weight Loss: Add Protein To Your Breakfast With This Moong Dal Dosa (Recipe Inside)





Photo Credit: iStock





How To Make Moong Dal Paratha:





Ingredients:





3/4th cup of moong dal

3 tsp oil

1 tsp chilli powder

1 tsp haldi

1 tsp hing

1 tsp jeera seeds

For the dough





2 cups atta

Salt to taste







Method:





Before you start cooking, soak moong dal in a deep bowl of water for 15 minutes. Drain the excess water and keep the soaked dal aside In a pan, add a cup of water, add the soaked moong dal. Cover the lid and let the dal cook until the water completely evaporates. Now in another pan, heat the oil, add some jeera seeds. Let it cook until you hear the seeds crackle, now add the cooked dal, red chilli powder, asafoetida (hing), and haldi. Let it cook for 5 minutes. Once cooked, allow the mixture to cool. Then divide the mixture into 10 equal parts. While the dal is cooking make the atta dough, by mixing flour, salt and some oil if needed, knead a nice dough. It should not be too sticky or too dry. Divide the dough into 10 equal parts, roll them flat, and carefully stuff them with the dal mixture. Place the dal mixture in the centre of one rolled out dough. And bring all ends of the dough towards the centre and seal it on top. It should appear like a big moong dal dumpling. With the help of rolling pin (or belan), roll it flat. Repeat the same with remaining nine as well. Roast them on a greased tawa or griddle (you can use ghee or oil) for 3-4 minutes each.



Serve the moong dal parathas with dahi or pickle. Let us know how you liked it in comments below!







(This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.)



