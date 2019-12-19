High Protein Diet: This Moong Dal Shorba Could Make Your Diet A Fun And Flavourful Affair

Protein helps fill you up. If you feel full, you will binge less

India loves moong dal! Our love affair with the lentil is so deep that we have an array of moong-based preparations. From pakodas to chila, to dal and to halwa, we have truly explored the versatility of moong. This is why, if you have been consuming the moong dal the same old fashion way, you are missing out on a lot. Moong dal is one of the best plant-based sources of protein. Vegetarians often find it hard to find enough good quality sources of protein. You would be surprised to know that 100 grams of moong dal contains 24 grams of protein. It is also a very good source of fibre. Both fibre and protein are crucial for a healthy and sustainable weight loss diet.





Protein helps fill you up. This is why various health experts and nutritionists often tell you to add enough protein to your diet. If you are feeling full, your chances of binging reduce to a great extent. You also keep away from eating fried and fattening foods, thus preventing chances of weight gain. Protein also helps build muscle, if you have more muscle in your body, there'll be lesser room for fat to accumulate.





Moong dal shorba is a soothing soup that you all must have tried at your favourite North Indian restaurant. But did you know that the moong dal blend is not only a treasure of flavours but also health? It can fortify you with a number of antioxidants, fight the chill and keep you warm and immune this nippy weather.





If some of you are looking to cut down on some extra kilos, this shorba could also prove to be a healthy addition to your diet. Yes, you heard us! As many of you would know, 'souping' is emerging as one of the hot trends in the world of weight loss and fitness. Since soups contain so much water, they help fill you up without calorie-overload. Unlike juicing, you do not lose a lot of fibres in souping; hence soup makes for a wholesome treat.





This moong dal shorba is made with goodness of moong dal, onion, ginger, garlic, jeera, butter, green chillies, coriander leaves, turmeric powder and salt. If you wish you can replace the salted butter with unsalted one. This shorba is ideal for days where you are in no mood to cook but are craving for something flavourful.







