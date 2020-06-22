SEARCH
You love to spruce up your sprouts anyway; how about including a dash of summery goodness in it too!

Sushmita Sengupta  |  Updated: June 22, 2020 13:04 IST

On A Weight-Loss Diet? Try This Three-Step Sprouts Salad Recipe With A Secret <i> Desi </i> Dressing

In summers, your tummy is craving for something cool and light.

Highlights
  • Protein helps keep you satiated
  • Moong dal is a treasure of protein
  • Mint or pudina can be consumed in various ways

The decision of going on a diet is often riddled with some kind of hesitation. After all, you not only have to give up on your favourite foods but also look for better, healthier substitutes all the time. You have to be more mindful of what you include in your plate each time, and junk food becomes your arch-nemesis. To cut the long story short, dieting could be daunting, unless you do not let it be. Yes, you heard us! If you wish, you can make dieting a much less overwhelming affair. Including the best of season's goodness in your diet is a good step forward. Summer comes with a range of cooling and delicious foods that could also be your best aides for weight loss. Several noted nutritionists often vouch for eating local and seasonal fruits and vegetables.

In summers, your tummy  is craving for something cool and light. Think cucumber, watermelon, mint et al. The good thing is that most of these foods have high water content that helps keep you hydrated; moreover, they are plump with vital minerals and vitamins too. You can tuck into them raw, or combine it with other high-fibre, protein-rich foods such as sprouted moong dal. You love to spruce up your sprouts anyway; how about including a dash of summery goodness in it too! A sprout salad is touted to be one of the best breakfast options for dieters. Moong dal is brimming with protein, which helps induce satiety. Meaning, if you feel full, you naturally crave less and thus stay away from mindless munching. Additionally, it is also a good source of fibre and plant-based antioxidants. Sprouting also increases the nutritional profile of moong dal.

Here's a recipe of a summer-special sprout salad that you would definitely enjoy. For this salad, we have used a special ‘desi' dressing made with mint and yogurt, which is cooling and lip-smacking too.

Recipe Of Summer-Special Sprout Salad:

Ingredients:

  • 2 cups of sprouted moong dal
  • 1/4 cup of chopped cucumbers
  • 1/3 cup of yellow bell peppers
  • 1/3 cup of red bell peppers
  • 1/3 cup of tomatoes  
  • 1 tbsp yogurt
  • 2-3 tbsp pudina chutney
  • 1 tsp lemon juice
  • Salt and pepper to taste
  • Coriander for garnish

Method:

  1. Take a large bowl, add all the ingredients and give them a nice whisk.
  2. Add some salt and pepper for taste.
  3. Throw in some coriander on top and enjoy fresh.

Try this 3-step sprout salad with 'desi' dressing at home, and let us know if you have more such recipes to share, we will happy to add them to our go-to list!

(This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.)

About Sushmita SenguptaSharing a strong penchant for food, Sushmita loves all things good, cheesy and greasy. Her other favourite pastime activities other than discussing food includes, reading, watching movies and binge-watching TV shows.

