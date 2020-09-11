With Sprouts, Paneer And A Secret Chutney, This Sandwich Is All About Health And Flavour

Both moong dal sprouts and paneer are enriched with protein

Mornings can be an overwhelming affair for many, especially those who have to take over the kitchen, make breakfast and also make sure it is healthy and yummy. So much work in such little time sounds like a task, right? It is indeed, but you can always ease off your burden by playing it smart. Having healthy ingredients like sprouts and paneer in the bay, may come in handy on tough days like these.





Protein-Rich Goodness

Both the ingredients of sprouts and paneer are so versatile, you can use them for anything. Besides, you can also tuck into them raw. Together, they happen to be two of the best sources of protein that vegetarians can add to their diet. Protein helps induce satiety, if you feel satiated you are much less likely to binge later. Less unnecessary noshing means less kilos. Protein also helps regulate hunger hormones, and keeps cravings at bay.





Sprouts make for a healthy food option

Apart from heart-healthy fibres, moong dal is enriched with a treasure of antioxidants that help fight free radical activity. The dangerous free radicals are known to make cells age faster and also hamper the body's immunity system. Paneer, on the other hand, is a good source of calcium too that helps strengthen bones and teeth.





Paneer is packed with protein

How To Make The High-Protein Sandwich

By now you must have guessed that the star ingredients of this sandwich are paneer and sprouts, but that is not about it. What takes the flavour of this sandwich to another level is the use of secret mint chutney. This rustic, sweet and sour chutney is super easy to make and the freshness it lends to your sandwich is truly unparalleled. Moreover, the chutney is also quite a showstopper when it comes to nutrition. Packed with the goodness of mint, turmeric, coriander etc., this chutney is bursting with health benefiting properties. Here's the recipe of the mint and turmeric chutney.





To assemble the sandwich, take a slice of bread and apply a dash of this tangy chutney, then add a layer of sprouts. Now add some crumbled paneer on top and finish it off with chaat masala and lemon juice. You can toast this loaded slice of bread, or throw another piece of bread on top and enjoy it as a wholesome sandwich.





Try this sandwich at home and let us know how you liked it.













