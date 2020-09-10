Protein Shake: This 4-Ingredient Protein Shake May Help Burn Those Extra Kilos

Protein helps induce satiety and build muscle

If you are new to the world of health and fitness, you may have heard the health experts recommending adding protein-rich foods to your diet. And they may have a reason too. Protein does help build muscle; moreover, helps in muscle recovery. After an intense session of work out, some of your muscles do take a beating; therefore, to recuperate from the wear and tear, you require some protein.





Protein-rich foods make you feel full for a longer time and you do not feel like munching on anything soon after. This way you eat in controlled portions and keep excess weight gain at bay. This is why, you may consider adding a little more protein to your diet. Make sure you do not go overboard with protein either, excess of anything could prove detrimental to your weight loss goals.





There are a plenty of high-protein foods in your kitchen that could do wonders for your diet. Take, for instance, flaxseeds, milk and almonds. You can blend it together and make yourself your own high-protein milk shake. If the plain taste of the shake is not so appetising, you can consider adding the fruity goodness of strawberries to your wholesome shake. In addition to the sweet and tarty flavour, strawberries are also renowned for their dense nutritive profile. They come loaded with free radical-fighting antioxidants, and also packs very fee calories. Yes, one cup of strawberries (144 g) comprise of only 30-32 calories according to the USDA. Isn't that impressive?





Speaking other superfood in this sake, flaxseeds- you would be surprised to know that flaxseeds are known to be one of the best source of plant-based protein. They are also loaded with antioxidants, anti-inflammatory properties, heart-friendly fibres and omega 3 fatty acids.





How To Make The Flax-Strawberry Shake:





7-8 strawberries

1 and a half glass of milk

1 tbsp flaxseeds

5 almonds

Method:





Blend all the ingredients together. You can add some water, if the consistency is too thick for your liking. You can also add a teaspoon of honey into the mix for flavour. Honey is one of the healthiest substitutes of sugar.

