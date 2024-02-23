Being in a relationship can be a wonderful thing. The joy of having someone you can trust and love so much is perhaps unmatchable. However, there are some downsides too, one of them being weight gain. Yes, if you have gained weight after finding your dear 'soulmate', you are not the only one. A 2012 study published in the journal 'Obesity' tracked the weights of over 8,000 people -- who included those who were married, cohabiting and dating. The researchers found that, on average, married women gain 24 pounds (about 11 kg) in the first five years of marriage. Women who cohabitate but aren't married gain 18 pounds (about 8 kg). Lastly, women who are in a relationship but living separately gain 15 pounds (about 7 kg).





So what happens while being in a relationship that makes us gain weight? A lot of it may be associated with your food. Here are 3 common reasons which might be behind your weight gain due to your romantic relationship.

Here Are 3 Diet Factors Causing Weight Gain Due To Your Relationship:

1. Your Partner's Unhealthy Eating Habits Are Rubbing Off:

A 2007 study published in 'The New England Journal of Medicine' found that if one person in a married couple becomes obese, their spouse has a 37 per cent higher chance of becoming obese, too. The reason behind this outcome is the fact that behaviour is contagious. So if your partner eats a lot of calorie-dense food, snacks too much on packaged food, and eats noodles late at night et al., you are also likely to adopt their unhealthy eating habits. All this can increase your weight.

2. You Are Eating Out More Often:

If you are regularly making hang-out plans with your partner, you are likely to be eating out more often. Now the delicious food available in cafes, street-side shops or restaurants is usually high on calories. You might end up eating a lot of fried snacks, cheesy treats and dense desserts. All this fun eating out can lead to weight gain.





3. You're Drinking More Alcohol (Thanks To Date Nights):

If you like to enjoy drinks with your partner, especially on date nights, then the increase in consumption of alcohol might also be increasing your weight. According to a 2015 study published in the journal 'Appetite', even moderate drinking before a meal increased the number of calories eaten by 11 per cent. Further, people reported that they were more likely to crave high-fat foods after drinking.

Here Are 3 Ways To Switch To Healthier Eating Habits For Weight Loss:

1. Eat Healthy Even If Your Partner Does Not:

If you have already adopted your partner's unhealthy eating habits, it is time to let them go. Even if your partner does not follow a healthy diet, you need to draw a line when it comes to your diet.

2. Cook Healthier Meals At Home Together:

A great way to switch to a healthier diet together is by cooking nutritious and delicious meals at home. Cooking together can be a great bonding exercise and you can feast on freshly cooked, low-calorie meals together.

3. Order Less And Share More When Eating Out:

When eating out, make sure you do not order too much food. If you are eating something calorie-dense, make sure you order a single piece/plate and share the food.





