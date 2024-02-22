There is no replacement for drinking water. Water hydrates and nourishes our body from within, which is essential in carrying out all kinds of bodily functions. Along with drinking enough water every day, timing your water intake may also provide additional benefits, such as weight loss. One popular belief is that drinking water before a meal can help in weight loss. Is this true? If yes, how does it work? Fret not, grab a glass of water and read on to learn everything about the potential weight loss benefits of drinking water.





Nutritionist Explains Weight Loss Benefit Of Drinking Water Before Meals

There are several theories of benefits or ill-effects of drinking water before, during and after a meal. Talking about how drinking water before a meal may help in weight loss, Consultant Nutritionist Rupali Datta explains, "We advise drinking a glass of water 20-30 minutes before a meal as it helps with a feeling of fullness and prevents voracious hunger." According to the nutritionist, drinking water in advance "prevents overeating and hence weight management." So, there is no direct link to weight loss through drinking water. Instead, it helps by preventing overeating.

Research On Benefits of Drinking Water Before Meals

Reduces The Quantity Of The Food You Eat

A 2007 study published in the journal 'Obesity' found that older study subjects (60 to 80 years) who drank a full glass of water before meals tended to eat less than those who didn't. The study noted, "Because older adults are at increased risk for overweight and obesity, intervention studies are needed to determine whether pre-meal water consumption is an effective long-term weight management strategy for the ageing population."





Greater Weight Loss Within 12 Weeks

A 2009 study published in the journal 'Obesity' attempted to determine "if premeal water consumption facilitates weight loss among overweight/obese middle-aged and older adults." 48 adults (55-75 years) were divided into two groups -- the water group which was given 500 ml water before each daily meal (low-calorie diet), and the other nonwater group with the same diet but no premeal water. After 12 weeks, the researchers found that "weight loss was 2 kg greater in the water group than in the nonwater group, and the water group showed a 44% greater decline in weight over the 12 weeks than the non-water group."





The researchers concluded that when combined with a hypocaloric diet (low-calorie diet), consuming 500 ml water before each main meal "leads to greater weight loss than a hypocaloric diet alone in middle-aged and older adults."





Based on the research and nutritionist's views, if it works for you, drinking a glass of water 20-30 minutes before your low-calorie meal may boost your weight loss process.