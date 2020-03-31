Lockdown Snack: This Low-Cal Fruit Chaat Packs A Punch Of Flavour And Nutrition

When the world is cooking up a storm in their kitchen, why should you sit and sulk about all the food you are missing out on? We are in a middle of a nationwide lockdown and people are urged to stay indoors to prevent spread of infection. The world is grappling with novel Coronavirus; practicing social distancing may help us restore normalcy soon. So if you have been a foodie who loves to go out and explore, you would have to stall your exciting plans for a while. However, that does not mean you cannot have delicious food at your disposal. Now, we understand, cooking is not everyone's cup of tea. But there is no harm in trying. In fact, it is always a good idea to start with easy dishes that require bare minimum cooking and time to put together.





(Also Read: Should You Eat Fruits Before Or After A Meal?)





This delicious phadlari chat for instance, is an ideal way to tend to your cravings, It is quick to prepare, is delicious and filling and only requires you to cut some fruits and boil mushooms! Yes you heard is. The chaat is a beautiful medley of textures and flavour.





Photo Credit: iStock

Recipe Of Phaldari Chaat

The fruits used in this chaat are sweet apples and tarty pineapples, you are meant to whip it together in curd, green chillies, red chilli powder, chaat masala and the surprise element here are the mushrooms. Spongy and delectable, mushrooms really help elevate the taste of the whole preparation. Make sure you toss everything well and grill it to perfection. Serve with mint chutney! Here is the full recipe of the chaat.





Photo Credit: iStock





This chaat is ideal to serve to kids as well; it is a good addition to your weight loss diet. Apples and pineapples comprise very few calories and are also enriched with fibre. Mushrooms, on the other hand, are also incredibly low on carbohydrates and can make for a stellar addition to any diet, provided to you use them in right preparations.







This no-fuss recipe is sure to impress everyone. Try it at home and let us know how you liked it. We would also love to know about all that you are cooking right now in quarantine. Do write to us in the comments section below!









(This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.)



