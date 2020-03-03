Low-Carb Diet: How To Make Healthy And Yummy Carrot Chips At Home

Carrots can be used in a multitude of preparations

Carbohydrate has suddenly become the antagonist in our lives and the misinformation surrounding the same may do more harm than good. Carbs are an essential part of a balanced diet. The macronutrient is instrumental for energy formation. There is considerable reportage on how low-carb diet may help you shed kilos sooner, but in your diet, make sure you choose your carbs wisely and not eliminate carbs abruptly. Carbs get digested too soon, leaving you hungry again. Refined carbohydrates in sugary goods and cereals are also linked to weight gain. Most junk food is also made of refined carbohydrates. So what does one eat? Well, there are plenty of fruits and vegetables that are not low in carbs but also packed with nutrition. Guess what, you can fashion some of these vegetables into chips and fries too and have your own low-carb chips at your disposal. Wondering how to do so? Step this way.





Here's How You Can Make Carrot Chips At Home

Carrots are incredibly low in carbs and calories. Did you know that 100 grams of raw carrots contain only about 9 grams of carbohydrates and 41 calories?! It also offers a range of nutrients like calcium, potassium, magnesium and folate. It is profusely rich in beta-carotene that helps boost eye-sight and fight free radical activity.





Carrots can be used in a multitude of preparations. From soups to stews and smoothies - there are ideas galore. But have you ever tried carrot chips. Yes, you heard us! If you are missing the crunch and flavour of your potato chips, fret not! We have a low-carb substitute that may tug at your heartstrings. Here's the recipe for baked carrot chips.





Ingredients:

• 5-6 carrots (cut in thin strips)





• 1½ tbsp olive oil





• Salt to taste





• 1/2 tsp red chili powder





Method:

• In a bowl, take carrots; add olive oil, red chili powder and give everything a good mix





• Now, line the baking tray with an aluminum foil and grease it. Place the carrots on the tray and set in the oven at 100 degrees for 20 minutes.





• Take out the tray from the oven and serve hot.





You can also air-fry the chips or fry them in very little oil. You can also store them in an air-tight jar and munch through the day. So what are you waiting for? Don the apron and start cooking!









