On A Diet? This Barley-Mushroom Khichdi Is Sure To Impress

For weight loss, you have be very cautious of what you include in your plate

The importance of grains in a weight loss diet cannot be overlooked. You have be very cautious of what you include in your plate; eliminating junk food is often not enough - you would also have to figure out a way to accommodate nutritious grains, pulses and cereals in your diet. White rice is a staple part of many of our diets, but if you really want to lose weight fast - you may have to tweak your preferences a bit. According to experts, whole grains like brown rice, whole oats and barley are a much healthier bet for weight loss.





Whole grains are grains in which the endosperm, germ and bran is retained, and no part is lost in refining. They contain significantly higher amounts of fibre. Fibre takes time to breakdown and digest, and because it stays in our system for so long- it prevents the urge to binge and over-eat and thus promote weight loss.





Off late you must have heard a lot about barley. It is gaining immense traction among dieters and fitness enthusiasts in general. It comes with a range of benefits, some of which are listed below:





1. Barley helps facilitate digestion, healthy digestion is key for weight loss.

2. Barley is rich in protein and fibre, low in fat and it imparts a sense of satiety, makes crave and binge less.

3. It is enriched with a plethora of vitamins and minerals like iron, magnesium and folate.

4. It helps keep your blood sugar levels in control; it is a good source of beta-glucan soluble fibre that slows down glucose absorption.

5. The propionic acid in barley plays a key role in keeping your cholesterol in check.





Barley can be used in a myriad ways in your daily meals. The whole grain is very versatile in nature. We have one-such power-packed recipe that is sure to impress. This barley and mushroom khichda, is super nutritious and makes for a scrumptious and wholesome fare at any point of the day.





There are two kinds of mushrooms; button and shiitake that have been used in this recipe. If you cannot find the shiitake mushroom in stores near you, you can skip adding that to the recipe.







Here is the step-by-step recipe of mushroom khichda.







Try making this marvellous recipe at home and let us know how you liked it in the comments section below.







