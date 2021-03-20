The season is changing, we no longer need to grab our coats to step out, our boots are replaced with chappals and we can finally say goodbye to kadhas, or can you? The summer is almost here, the days are warmer and longer and hence your chances of falling sick are minimal, well not really. Our immunity often takes a beating during this period of season change, and hence being negligent is the biggest mistake you can make at this point of time. However that also does not necessarily mean that you have to go back to drinking warm and bitter concoctions, there are plenty of seasonal beverages that could help you ward off risk of cold and flu, while being all things yummy and refreshing. Take for instance, this pudina sharbat that comes with goodness of fresh mint leaves, lemon juice and honey.

Mint Benefits:

Mint is a summer staple we are collectively obsessed with in this country. We can sneak in the zingy herb just about anywhere, from biryanis to raita, kulfi to sherbets.

According to the book 'Healing Foods' by DK Publishing, menthol, which is the active oil in the mint, has antiseptic and antibacterial properties that help relieve indigestion and also soothe an upset stomach. A good digestion is key for weight-loss.

Mint is a treasure trove of ingredients

Mint's anti-inflammatory properties works as a good relaxant and eases congestion, coughing and discomfort associated with cold. The antioxidants present in mint help fight free radical activity that helps boost your immunity naturally. The aroma of mint is known to work wonders for headaches and nausea too. Mint is also a decent source of salicylic acid that may prove effective for your skin.

How To Make Pudina Sharbat:

Ingredients:

1 cup mint leaves

1 tbsp honey

1 tsp rock salt

1 tsp roasted cumin powder

3 tbsp lemon juice, fresh

1 glass of water

Method:

1. Take the mint leaves, remove the stems and wash them well.

2. Add all ingredients in a blender and blend into a paste or puree.

3. Strain the mixture.

4. Now take a glass, fill 1/4th of it with this strained mixture and ¾ th of it with chilled water. Give everything a good mix with the help of a spoon. Garnish with fresh mint leaves. Serve chilled.

Sounds like a cakewalk right? What are you waiting for. Try this low-calorie recipe today and let us know how you liked it.



