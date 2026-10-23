With the festive season underway, it's easy to start thinking about ways to balance out all the sweets, snacks and big family meals that come with the celebrations. Many people are tempted to try a strict diet for a week in the hope of seeing quick results. But cutting back too much can leave you feeling hungry, low on energy and struggling to stick with the plan.

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A week may not be enough to completely transform your weight, but it can be a good time to reset a few habits. Getting back to regular mealtimes, adding more movement to your day and improving your sleep routine can all make a difference.





If you are looking for a practical, expert-backed approach rather than a crash diet, here is a simple plan that can help you get started on your weight-loss journey.

ALSO READ | This Woman Dropped 45 Kg In 10 Months. Her Diet Plan Is Going Viral

What Can A Day Of Balanced Eating Look Like?

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The diet plan shared by nutritionist Leema Mahajan has a mix of all nutrients. This can be treated as a sample plan and not a prescription that will suit everyone's health conditions.

1. On Waking

Have a glass of water. Leema also suggests a one-hour walk, though the duration and intensity should suit your fitness level and routine.

2. Morning snack

Have seven to eight soaked raisins, almonds and soaked walnuts. She also suggests a glass of coconut water with a pinch of black salt and one tablespoon of chia seeds.

3. Breakfast

Lauki-paneer paratha with curd.

4. Lunch

A black chana salad made with black chana, rajma, quinoa, pomegranate, sweet potato, coriander leaves, lemon juice and extra-virgin olive oil. Fennel-ajwain tea is another part of her suggested routine.

5. Evening

A high-protein smoothie. The ingredients and portion size can be adjusted to individual needs.

6. Dinner

Egg-drop vegetable soup with vegetable noodles, millet or whole-wheat sevaiyaan.

7. After Dinner

Leema suggests fenugreek-seed and cinnamon water, prepared by soaking a quarter teaspoon of fenugreek seeds, then boiling them in the same water with a cinnamon stick.





The plan offers ideas for structuring meals, but the quantities and combinations may need to change depending on a person's appetite, activity level, dietary preferences and medical needs. Cinnamon or fenugreek water should not be treated as a fat-burning drink.





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What Weight Loss Mistakes Should You Avoid?

There are some mistakes that you should avoid while being on a weight loss diet. As per celebrity nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar, if you are on a weight loss diet, you should avoid rushing the process. She recommends gradual progress, eating traditional foods and not adapting a new diet trend.





Her advice is worth keeping in mind especially when social media is full of detox drinks and quick-fix weight-loss plans.





When you cut out an entire food group or eat too less, the diet becomes difficult to sustain. So, instead, focus on regular meals that include vegetables, protein sources and suitable portions of carbohydrates and fats.





Sleep and physical activity matter, too. As per the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, healthy weight management involves eating habits, regular movement, adequate sleep and stress management. Gradual weight loss is generally more likely to be maintained than rapid loss.

Do Certain Food Combinations Cause Weight Gain?

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You may have heard that eating roti and rice together, pairing fruit with drinks, or having dal and curd in the same meal can lead to weight gain. Nutritionist Natasha Mohan advises being mindful of such combinations while trying to lose weight.





However, there is no clear evidence that these foods cause weight gain simply because they are eaten together.





In reality, weight gain is influenced by your overall eating habits, portion sizes and how much you eat over time. Foods like roti, rice, dal and curd can all be part of a balanced diet when eaten in amounts that suit your needs.





Instead of stressing over specific food pairings, it may be more helpful to focus on balanced meals, regular eating habits and portions that work for your lifestyle.

Can You Lose Weight In One Week?

A lot of people hope to shed a few kilos quickly, especially after days of festive eating. While a week is enough to get back on track, it's actually too soon to expect major fat loss.





You might notice the number on the weighing scale change within a few days, but that doesn't always mean you have lost body fat. Things like water retention, digestion and even what you ate the day before can affect your weight from one day to the next.





Instead of chasing quick results, focus on small habits you can actually stick to. Eating balanced meals, moving your body regularly, getting enough sleep and avoiding extreme diets can go a long way. The goal isn't to lose weight in a week. It's to build habits that still feel manageable weeks later.





If you have a medical condition or need personalised advice, it's always a good idea to speak with a qualified dietitian or doctor.