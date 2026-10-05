When you are trying to lose weight, just adding more protein to your diet isn't enough. The number of calories and amount of fat in that protein source also matter, especially if you are eating it every day. Paneer and soya chunks are two popular vegetarian options for protein, but they are pretty different when it comes to nutrition. So, if both are on your menu, which one is better for weight loss? Let's find out.





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Does Paneer Help With Weight Loss?

Yes, paneer can be included in a weight-loss diet. It gives you protein, along with nutrients such as calcium and vitamin B12. But there is something to keep in mind - regular paneer also contains a significant amount of fat.

A review of paneer published in the Journal of Food Science and Technology found that its nutritional composition can vary, but traditional paneer generally contains around 16-18% protein and 22-25% fat.





That does not make paneer a bad choice. It just means the portion matters. A serving of paneer with vegetables can be quite different from a paneer dish cooked with lots of oil, butter or cream.





Ralston D'Souza also points out that paneer can be a useful protein source, but what matters for weight management is how much you eat and how it fits into your overall diet.

Do Soya Chunks Help With Weight Loss?

Soya chunks are a little different. They are made from defatted soy flour, so they are naturally high in protein while being relatively low in fat. Their exact nutritional values vary by product, but research on textured soy proteins shows that they can contain more than 50% protein on a dry basis.





As per health coach Ralston D'Souza, soya chunks are a complete protein and also provide fibre, making them a useful option for people looking to increase their protein intake.





There is some research on soy protein and weight loss as well. One 12-month clinical trial found that soy-based protein worked just as well as other protein sources when included in a calorie-controlled, high-protein diet. In other words, soy can fit well into a weight-loss diet, but eating soy by itself does not cause weight loss.





The same goes for the way you cook it. Soya chunks tossed with vegetables and a little oil are a very different meal from soya cooked in a heavy, oily gravy.





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Paneer vs Soya Chunks: Which Is Better?

If the main aim is to get more protein without adding too much fat or too many calories, soya chunks have the advantage. They can make it easier to build a high-protein meal while keeping the overall calorie count in check.





Paneer is still a perfectly reasonable choice. It is especially useful if you enjoy it and want the calcium and vitamin B12 it provides. Just keep an eye on the portion and what goes into the recipe.





So, between the two, soya chunks are the more weight-loss-friendly option, particularly when prepared simply. But you do not need to give up paneer to lose weight. The portion, cooking method and your overall diet matter much more than choosing one food and completely avoiding the other.