Turmeric Benefits: A Vegan Haldi Doodh Recipe For Weight Loss? Yes, Please!

The meteoric rise in popularity of turmeric around the world has proved that this is indeed a spice to be treasured. The vibrant, yellow spice has been our kitchen staple since time immemorial. We use it to flavour our curries and beverages. The ubiquitous spice also finds its way in so many of our home and beauty remedies. You only need to have one minor injury to be reminded of its healing benefits by one of your family members. Turmeric's active compound curcumin is behind most of its qualities. Haldi is enriched with antioxidants and anti-inflammatory properties that help strengthen immunity, combat inflammation and manage symptoms of chronic diseases like diabetes and arthritis. It is also known to aid weight-loss if consumed in moderation.





Turmeric is replete with antioxidants





It is not just turmeric that is creating ripples in the world of health and nutrition, veganism is also becoming immensely popular among people today. Veganism not only requires you to give up on meat, fish and eggs, but also by-products of the same. Which means dairy is a no-no. Many dairy alternatives like coconut milk, soy milk and almond milk are being studied for its health benefits. According to some studies, limiting dairy intake may actually help promote weight-loss. There also many experts opposing these claims. You need to decide what works best for your body. And if you have taken the call to cut back on dairy then you must try this turmeric milk punch. It is yummy, rich and weight-loss friendly too. Moreover, it combines the best of both worlds, traditional thinking and modern ways.

Celebrity nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar also recently spoke about the benefits of haldi milk for insomnia, insulin resistance, immunity, thyroid and more.





This turmeric milk punch recipe comprises the goodness of our golden spice turmeric and other aromatic spices like nutmeg and cinnamon powder. The beverage is made of coconut milk, but if you are not a vegan you can use regular cow or buffalo milk as well. The beverage is sweetened with honey, which is again a weight-loss-friendly alternative of sugar. But make sure you do not go overboard with honey, especially if you are diabetic.







Here is the recipe of turmeric milk punch. Try making it at home and let us know how you liked it in the comments below.







