Haldi Is Healthy: 4 Incredible Turmeric-Based Drinks You Must Try

With the whole world going gaga over turmeric (or haldi), we are now waking up to its various benefits that we have been getting all these years. The golden spice is our go-to food for various home remedies, whether it's for topical application or for ingestion. Most of the Indian foods use turmeric as the base ingredient, which not only imparts the bright yellow colour to our dishes, but also levels up their nutritional quotient. While consuming turmeric spice through our foods is a routine, turmeric (in the form of drinks) may go that extra mile in bringing its unique properties to us.





The health benefits of turmeric-based drinks range from getting your antioxidant fix to strengthening immunity and digestion. Drinking turmeric may help in improving skin and hair health, and may also provide relief from aches flu and swelling. There are many ways one you can add turmeric to your beverage diet; each one promising to be more delightful than the other.





Sip On These Turmeric-Based Drinks For Good Health:

Turmeric latte is the newest rage in the West, but we have been seeing it in our households for eons now. It's nothing but milk boiled with turmeric - what we know as 'haldi wala doodh'. To gain the maximum benefit, have this drink before bedtime and let it work its magic overnight while you sleep peacefully.

Turmeric milk is best had at night.





Turmeric in water may sound a tad boring, but you must give it a try and we are sure you will change your opinion. The trick is to add foods like lemon or honey and boil everything together in water to make a refreshing detox turmeric drink. It's best to have this drink early in the morning for a great start to your day ahead.





To make turmeric water, add foods like lemon or honey.





Slurp in the goodness of turmeric included in your clear soups - tomato, mushroom, chicken, or any soup you like. Just add a pinch of turmeric spice to the soup, give it a nice stir and let it boil along with other foods to make a health-giving soup.





Adding turmeric to your soup is a healthy option.





If you are a tea lover, this one is for you. Brew your usual tea leaves/bags in water and add a pinch of turmeric to it. Let it boil for few minutes and relax with a hot turmeric tea to de-stress.





Turmeric tea is highly rejuvenating.





Try these rejuvenating drinks infused with the magic of turmeric.










