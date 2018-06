Weight Loss: 6 Vegan Recipes For Weight Loss You Are Sure To Love

Highlights Veganism is a philosophy that keeps away from animal-based products

Indian population is largely non-meat based

Vegans don't consume dairy or honey either

7 Things You Should Know Before Switching to Veganism

Here are some vegan recipes that you can enjoy while you are in your weight loss trail:

An easy-peasy recipe that is sure to spruce up your boring routine. Made with weight loss-friendly olive oil and topped with a variety of herbs , this delicious recipe is sure to add the much-needed zest to your lunch plans without adding too much to the calorie load.Healthy, nutrient-dense and delectable, this recipe is an absolute winner. Cubes of tofu stir-fried in mild spices, served on a bed of spinach leaves drizzled with a peppery sauce. A major slurp alert!A rich medley of veggies that would leave you filled and content. Yellow and red peppers, broccoli and spring onions topped with delicious seasoning, sprinkled with apricots. A must-try.Ditch the fatty and oily evening snacks and make way for this light and low calorie-appetiser. Zucchini halves stuffed with a soya-spice mix and baked till crisp. This healthy and hearty treat is the perfect answer to those untimely hunger pangs. Papaya , pear, apples and pineapple doused in a creamy tofu sauce. This healthy blended mix topped with fresh mint and cherries is a perfect snack for those looking to shed a pound or two. Got more vegan recipes to share? Write to us in the comments section below!