Watch: This Chilled Melon Soup Is The Ultimate Summer Treat You Need Right Now

Melons are an intrinsic part of Indian summer. Melons of all kinds are super hydrating and nourishing, which is what makes them so ideal for the scorching months. Teeming with a range of antioxidants, vitamins and minerals, eating melons could do wonders for your skin, weight, and heart. Melons are incredibly versatile, you can use them in salads, smoothies, shakes and desserts. Did you know that you can also blend them in soups? Yes, you heard us! Think soup, and you instantly picture of a piping hot blend of veggies and herbs. But this melon soup recipe by popular food vlogger and YouTuber Manjula Jain is different. It is chilled, rejuvenating and oh-so-delicious!





Soups are ideal for days you want to tuck into something light but wholesome and flavourful. They are also a good choice for weight loss. They don't cost your essential fibres. Because of its high fluid content, they help fill you up without really adding to your calorie load. Additionally, you can always pick and choose the herbs you want in your soup, making it extra fortified with nutrition. In this recipe of chilled melon soup that was posted by Manjula Jain on her channel 'Manjula's Kitchen', she uses some peeled and seeded cubes of cantaloupe, yogurt, finely chopped ginger, 6-8 mint leaves, 1/4 teaspoon salt, a pinch of black pepper, and freshly squeezed lemon juice. This recipe also uses a tablespoon of sugar, if you are off sugar, you can totally skip the sugar too. Cantaloupes have enough natural sugar content.

Here's the lip-smacking recipe of chilled melon soup. There, we saw you slurping! Bon Apetit!





