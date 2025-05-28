Are you someone who loves eating kheer but feels guilty right after? If so, you're not alone. This sweet delight is cherished for its thick, creamy texture and intensely sweet flavour. Just one bite of it has the power to uplift us, even on a dull day. However, as much as we adore kheer, it may not be the best option if you're trying to eat healthy or are on a weight loss diet. Being high in calories, it can quickly derail your weight loss journey. So, does this mean you should exclude kheer from your diet forever? Absolutely not! Instead, you can transform it into a guilt-free treat by incorporating healthier ingredients into the recipe. Intrigued to know how you can achieve this? Read on to find out!

Healthy Kheer Recipe | Here Are 5 Ways To Make Kheer Weight Loss Friendly:

1. Swap White Rice With Healthier Grains

Kheer is typically made with white rice, which gives it a distinct aroma and fluffy texture. However, white rice lacks the fibre and nutrients found in whole grains. To make weight-loss friendly kheer, consider using healthier grains such as bajra, ragi or millet. Don't worry, your healthy kheer will taste just as good and will also be more nutritious!

2. Use Low-Fat Milk

Milk is a key ingredient in kheer, but you need to be mindful of the type you use. While full-fat milk is creamier and a preferred option, it's also high in calories. If you wish to make it healthier, always use low-fat milk. Your kheer may turn out less creamy, but at least you'll be consuming fewer calories compared to using full-fat milk.

3. Ditch White Sugar

You must also avoid adding white sugar to your kheer. As we all know, white sugar has a high carbohydrate content and causes blood sugar spikes, making it a big no-no in a weight loss diet. Instead, you can opt for healthier sugar alternatives such as jaggery (gud) or stevia. Ditching white sugar from the recipe will make your kheer a lot healthier and weight loss friendly.

4. Add Nuts/Seeds

Another thing you can do is add lots of nuts and seeds to your kheer. Whether you like almonds, walnuts or flaxseeds, you can add any of your choice. Being rich in fibre and protein, they will help give a nutritious boost to your kheer. Plus, they'll also add a nice, crunchy texture to the kheer, making it even more delicious.

5. Exercise Portion Control

No matter how healthy you make your kheer, the truth is that you're still consuming calories. To avoid excess calorie intake, make sure to practice self-control while eating it. Always take smaller servings and avoid going overboard when someone offers extra. This way, you can enjoy kheer without worrying about gaining weight.





So, the next time you make kheer at home, do keep these easy tips in mind.